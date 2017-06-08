Editors Choice Pictures
The witness table where former FBI Director James Comey will face the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and tmore
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) figmore
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customermore
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room usmore
A disabled dog in a homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Planmore
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A displaced boy who fled his home walks next Iraqi security forces in al-Zanjili district in western Mosul, Irmore
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campmore
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA vimore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his damore
Floral tributes are seen near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central Lmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former United States President Barack Obama at a restaurantmore
A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customemore
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and more
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing thmore
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the more
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomemore
A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain.
A bed at an abandoned field hospital used by Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konmore
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London, more
A woman holds a pair of earpieces during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. Equipmore
A man plays with his son as light shines on the wall of a maritime museum at the Citadel of Qaitbay on the Medmore
A boy prepares a bag of scrap bottles collected from a dump for sale on a dust street, on the outskirts of Phnmore
Raphael and Mirjam (R) pose as first guests in the bedroom of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-star-hotel) land art more
A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jmore
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a comore
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist collides with goalie Matt Murray during play against the Nashvmore
An Israeli policeman patrols in the grounds of a police station that police said, was stormed by hundreds of pmore
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.