Editors Choice Pictures

The sun rises over the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises over the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
The sun rises over the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesture at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesture at a counting centre for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTERS
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district in Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on tbe result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, in London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on tbe result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, in London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Montreal, Quebec. Prime Minister's Office/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Montreal, Quebec. Prime Minister's Office/ via REUTERS
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his interactions with the Trump White House and on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his interactions with the Trump White House and on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Yazidi female of Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) holds her rifle at Sinjar mountain, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A Yazidi female of Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) holds her rifle at Sinjar mountain, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A Yazidi female of Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) holds her rifle at Sinjar mountain, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room used as a cell for men, inside a compound used as a prison by Islamic State militants in July 17 district, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Raphael and Mirjam (R) pose as first guests in the bedroom of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-star-hotel) land art installation by Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin on an alp mount Saentis near Gonten, Switzerland. Guests can order overnight stays in the Null-Stern-hotelroom with no walls and roof located on some 1,200 metres (3,937 ft) altitude in the eastern Swiss Alps. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Raphael and Mirjam (R) pose as first guests in the bedroom of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-star-hotel) land art installation by Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin on an alp mount Saentis near Gonten, Switzerland. Guests can order overnight stays in the Null-Stern-hotelroom with no walls and roof located on some 1,200 metres (3,937 ft) altitude in the eastern Swiss Alps. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A disabled dog in homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A disabled dog in homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A disabled dog in homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Vehicles piled on top of each other are seen at the site of fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Vehicles piled on top of each other are seen at the site of fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul's al-Zanjili's district, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured)as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured)as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during riots at a rally against Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The witness table where former FBI Director James Comey will face the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and testify about his meetings with President Trump sits at the ready in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
The witness table where former FBI Director James Comey will face the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and testify about his meetings with President Trump sits at the ready in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters near Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters near Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Plan 2017/2018, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a coach during a training session of young yachtsmen in the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a coach during a training session of young yachtsmen in the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police investigate the scene of an explosion in the U.S. embassy compound in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
Police investigate the scene of an explosion in the U.S. embassy compound in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A family member of an inmate tries to stop a truck used to transfer prisoners, outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A family member of an inmate tries to stop a truck used to transfer prisoners, outside a prison where a riot took place on Tuesday, in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
Andrea Constand arrives on the third day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Andrea Constand arrives on the third day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Pool
A still image taken from a video released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plan during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. The subtitles read, "so that the Mujahideen there will not be able to enter". Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
A still image taken from a video released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plan during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. The subtitles read, "so that the Mujahideen there will not be able to enter". Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV
Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 星期三
Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 星期四
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
