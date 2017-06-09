Editors Choice Pictures
The sun rises over the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesturmore
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russianmore
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White Housemore
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUmore
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatamore
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers more
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival",more
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTmore
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customermore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Montrmore
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on himore
A Yazidi female of Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) holds her rifle at Sinjar mountain, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room usmore
Raphael and Mirjam (R) pose as first guests in the bedroom of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-star-hotel) land art more
A disabled dog in homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Vehicles piled on top of each other are seen at the site of fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured)as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during more
The witness table where former FBI Director James Comey will face the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and tmore
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) figmore
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Planmore
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a comore
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmarmore
Police investigate the scene of an explosion in the U.S. embassy compound in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn more
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A family member of an inmate tries to stop a truck used to transfer prisoners, outside a prison where a riot tmore
Andrea Constand arrives on the third day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Monmore
A still image taken from a video released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, shows Islamist militant leaders more
Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REmore
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.