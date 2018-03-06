Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 3月 6日 星期二 21:05 BJT

Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong who is leading a special delegation of South Korea's President. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong who is leading a special delegation of South Korea's President. KCNA/via Reuters
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
A woman walks past graffiti reading 'Strike. 24 hours' alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in reference to a women only strike called for Thursday's International Women's Day. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A woman walks past graffiti reading 'Strike. 24 hours' alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in reference to a women only strike called for Thursday's International Women's Day. REUTERS/Vincent West
Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
President Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
President Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker cleans the site where the Trump name was removed from the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Lemos

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A worker cleans the site where the Trump name was removed from the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Lemos
Terry Bryant, accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar at the lavish Governor's Ball party, is seen in this still image from Reuters video in Hollywood. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Terry Bryant, accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar at the lavish Governor's Ball party, is seen in this still image from Reuters video in Hollywood. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter rests at mount Bafliyun, in the Afrin region, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter rests at mount Bafliyun, in the Afrin region, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Bill Cosby exits with his lawyer Tom Mesereau (L) following a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Bill Cosby exits with his lawyer Tom Mesereau (L) following a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People drink wine during a gathering to mark the anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death in his hometown of Gori, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People drink wine during a gathering to mark the anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death in his hometown of Gori, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stoneman Douglas Band Director Alexander Kaminsky is seen during a band rehearsal in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Stoneman Douglas Band Director Alexander Kaminsky is seen during a band rehearsal in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy looks at a 3D installation at Dubai Canvas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
A boy looks at a 3D installation at Dubai Canvas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Sheep eat grain left out by farmer Thomas Jones as his field behind is covered in heavy snow in Blessington, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
Sheep eat grain left out by farmer Thomas Jones as his field behind is covered in heavy snow in Blessington, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney, during her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show, at Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney, during her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show, at Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Afghan men row a raft on a lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Afghan men row a raft on a lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A detail onboard of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is seen after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 星期二
A detail onboard of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is seen after it docked at a port in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Local residents collect bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Local residents collect bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off following bad weather, in Balham, south London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
