Editors Choice Pictures

Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa,...more
A member of the Traditionalist Workers Party does a salute outside of a Richard Spencer speech on the campus...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Chung Eui-yong who is leading a special delegation of South...more
A sailor drinks, as he guards among aircraft, aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, after it...more
LEGO House in Billund, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
A woman walks past graffiti reading 'Strike. 24 hours' alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in...more
Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving...more
President Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House....more
A worker cleans the site where the Trump name was removed from the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and...more
Terry Bryant, accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar at the lavish Governor's Ball party,...more
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter rests at mount Bafliyun, in the Afrin region, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil...more
Bill Cosby exits with his lawyer Tom Mesereau (L) following a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial at...more
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's...more
People drink wine during a gathering to mark the anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's death in his...more
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria....more
Members of the alt-right including members of the Traditionalist Workers Party fight with protesters outside...more
Stoneman Douglas Band Director Alexander Kaminsky is seen during a band rehearsal in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the...more
A boy looks at a 3D installation at Dubai Canvas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Sheep eat grain left out by farmer Thomas Jones as his field behind is covered in heavy snow in Blessington,...more
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney, during her Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's...more
Afghan men row a raft on a lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A detail onboard of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, is seen after it docked at a port in...more
Local residents collect bottled water distributed by Thames Water after mains supplies to homes were cut off...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns
Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.
The world's richest billionaires
The 30 richest people on Earth right now.
Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach
With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Peru.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.