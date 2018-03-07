Editors Choice Pictures
An aerial view shows Shinmoedake peak erupting between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan....more
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol...more
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry whilst running with a flare during the...more
An Afghan security forces member inspects a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad,...more
Participants fly kites during an international kites festival in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S...more
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S....more
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana...more
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft...more
Maria Angelica Ramos, a 92 year-old soccer coach known as 'La Vieja' or 'the Old Lady,' attends a training...more
Children lie in water as sea water rises during high tide at Kali Adem port in Jakarta, Indonesia....more
People wait to cast their vote during Sierra Leone's presidential election in Freetown, Sierra Leone....more
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stage to speak at the AIPAC policy conference in...more
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa,...more
Greek taxi drivers surround a vehicle they say is being used by an Uber driver during a protest against...more
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry...more
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar....more
A woman walks past graffiti reading "Strike. 24 hours" alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in...more
North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit...more
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel,. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
