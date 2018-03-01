Editors Choice Pictures
Participants wearing motorcycle helmet are sprayed with firecrackers during the Beehive Firecrackers festival...more
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
A Hindu devotee, smeared in colored powder, rests on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in...more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle attend the first annual...more
A college student smears a friend with colored powder during Holi celebrations in Agartala, India....more
Buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand....more
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland,...more
Students arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting in...more
Members of the public visit the late U.S. evangelist Billy Graham as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the...more
Rescue workers look at the wreckage after a train crash in Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira,...more
Deer clash antlers as snow falls in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a...more
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri...more
A couple wearing bullet crowns sit with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases, as people attend a blessing...more
A fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi is pushed by a policeman as he waits with others to offer condolences...more
A window with frost pattern is pictured on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in...more
The Soyuz MS-06 capsule carrying the crew of Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin...more
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after Tokyo...more
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
A general view of the Edicule of the Tomb at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture...more
Warren Orlandi and Pauly Phillips display their rings after they became the first same-sex couple to marry...more
Pigeons are seen as ice partially covers the fountain of the Counts of Egmont and Hornes on a cold winter day...more
Views of installations at the "David Bowie is" exhibition are seen during a press preview at the Brooklyn...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians,...more
