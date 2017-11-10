Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in China. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in China. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Flip-flops belonging to Rohingya refugees are pictured outside a mosque as they attend Friday prayers at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Flip-flops belonging to Rohingya refugees are pictured outside a mosque as they attend Friday prayers at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants during clashes in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants during clashes in Khreibish district in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
First lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

First lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A masked Palestinian holds a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A masked Palestinian holds a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A road is seen washed away by Hurricane Maria outside the municipality of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A road is seen washed away by Hurricane Maria outside the municipality of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lorenzo Flores (L) and Terrie Smith react at a line of crosses in remembrance of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Lorenzo Flores (L) and Terrie Smith react at a line of crosses in remembrance of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Spain's Rafael Nadal during practice at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Spain's Rafael Nadal during practice at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
An installation "Monument" by German-Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni stands in front the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The installation, previously displayed in Dresden, displays three upended buses to mimic a defensive barricade erected in Aleppo, in Syria, to protect people from sniper fire. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

An installation "Monument" by German-Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni stands in front the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The installation, previously displayed in Dresden, displays three upended buses to mimic a defensive barricade erected in Aleppo, in Syria, to protect people from sniper fire. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jason Brown of the U.S. in action at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Jason Brown of the U.S. in action at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan far right Islamist political party shout slogans during a sit-in in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Members of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan far right Islamist political party shout slogans during a sit-in in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A man rides a donkey-drawn cart supplying steel rods on a smoggy morning in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man rides a donkey-drawn cart supplying steel rods on a smoggy morning in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Local man Frank Lesjean repaints the names of fallen U.S. soldiers of the First World War's 371st infantry regiment, an African American unit, onto a granite monument on a ridge surrounded by fields, near the eastern French village of Ardeuil-et-Montfauxelles, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Local man Frank Lesjean repaints the names of fallen U.S. soldiers of the First World War's 371st infantry regiment, an African American unit, onto a granite monument on a ridge surrounded by fields, near the eastern French village of Ardeuil-et-Montfauxelles, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A sweeper works in Agua Branca Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A sweeper works in Agua Branca Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A makeshift raft used by the Rohingya refugees to cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border floats on the sea after they arrived at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A makeshift raft used by the Rohingya refugees to cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border floats on the sea after they arrived at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman carrying goods walks off-road as trucks block the road to the border with the Dominican Republic, in Malpasse, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman carrying goods walks off-road as trucks block the road to the border with the Dominican Republic, in Malpasse, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their first goal against Greece. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their first goal against Greece. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore poses for selfies with delegates and observers of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore poses for selfies with delegates and observers of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Students climb the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, as Germany marks the 28th anniversary of the fall of the wall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Students climb the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, as Germany marks the 28th anniversary of the fall of the wall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shi'ite pilgrims pray at the Imam al-Abbas shrine during the commemoration of Arbaeen in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Shi'ite pilgrims pray at the Imam al-Abbas shrine during the commemoration of Arbaeen in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
