Editor's Choice Pictures
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, inmore
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the bordermore
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin amore
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime ministermore
Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinarymore
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
President Trump prays with the Oklahoma Women's Softball women team as he greets members of Championship NCAA more
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at Statmore
A handout photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle more
An ancient statue is partly submerged under water at an archaeological site, following flash floods which hit more
A woman uses a flashlight as she looks at her child lying in a cot, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in Semore
A view shows the Klimsen-Kapelle church in front of the peak of mount Klimsenhorn (1,907 m /6,257 ft above seamore
A hooded protester throws a flare during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 studmore
Supporters of of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react during clashes with anti-riomore
A mahout guards the elephants during the annual Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful processiomore
Selena Gomez performs "Wolves" at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle inmore
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas who, acmore
Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright, pose formore
Members of a group called Lancaster Against Pipelines block construction of a pipeline in Holtwood, Pennsylvanmore
Diana Ross poses with her Lifetime Achievement award at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt, after Rafah border crossing was opened under controlmore
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fmore
Laura Dauban, deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom to Jordan plays with Lawrence of Abdoun, the first diplomore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Zimbabwe celebrates
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.