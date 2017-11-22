版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 22日 星期三 22:20 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
1 / 24
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
2 / 24
President Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
President Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea rmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
5 / 24
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 24
CCTV footage shows a North Korean soldier crossing the white Military Demarcation Line, shown during a United Nations Command (UNC) briefing on the investigation results of another soldier's defection, at the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul. REUTERS/Reuters TV

CCTV footage shows a North Korean soldier crossing the white Military Demarcation Line, shown during a United more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
CCTV footage shows a North Korean soldier crossing the white Military Demarcation Line, shown during a United Nations Command (UNC) briefing on the investigation results of another soldier's defection, at the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
7 / 24
England's Jonny May during training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

England's Jonny May during training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
England's Jonny May during training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
8 / 24
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
9 / 24
Visitors walk through the installation "Ancient Forest" which is part of the exhibit "Enchanted: Forest of Light" at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors walk through the installation "Ancient Forest" which is part of the exhibit "Enchanted: Forest of Ligmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Visitors walk through the installation "Ancient Forest" which is part of the exhibit "Enchanted: Forest of Light" at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest agamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the government while marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom near the presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 24
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his arm when a rocket launcher hit his home at the end of August, a relative of his says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hoursmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hours before, waits to get bused to a registration point at an army centre in the Teknaf area, Bangladesh. Faisal lost his father and part of his arm when a rocket launcher hit his home at the end of August, a relative of his says. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 24
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings causing U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany (R) to jump away after it was pardoned by the president during the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings causingmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings causing U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany (R) to jump away after it was pardoned by the president during the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 24
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 24
Dennis Kabatto, from Sierra Leone, holds the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference before auction in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dennis Kabatto, from Sierra Leone, holds the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference befmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Dennis Kabatto, from Sierra Leone, holds the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference before auction in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 24
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grave of his father, assassinated former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
16 / 24
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests and on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests and on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
17 / 24
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her son as the first family departs the White House on Marine One for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her son as the first family departs the White House omore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her son as the first family departs the White House on Marine One for Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 24
Clouds gather during a rain and cold spell over the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Clouds gather during a rain and cold spell over the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Clouds gather during a rain and cold spell over the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
19 / 24
Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirby who plays Princess Margaret, attend the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirby who plays Princess Margaret, attend the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
20 / 24
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Banmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
21 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Fromore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Close
22 / 24
Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presents his budget in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presentmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presents his budget in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 24
Zimbabweans celebrate in the morning sun after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabweans celebrate in the morning sun after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutcmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 22日 星期三
Zimbabweans celebrate in the morning sun after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

下一个

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 22日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 20日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 11月 18日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 17日

精选图集

March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Zimbabwe celebrates

Zimbabwe celebrates

People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.

The rule of Mugabe

The rule of Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐