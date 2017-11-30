版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 30日 星期四 21:05 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
1 / 24
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu provinmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 星期三
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 24
People pose for a picture before the presentation of the official Olympic outfit of team Russia, created for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People pose for a picture before the presentation of the official Olympic outfit of team Russia, created for tmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
People pose for a picture before the presentation of the official Olympic outfit of team Russia, created for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 24
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launchmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
4 / 24
President Trump points to a large "Merry Christmas" card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump points to a large "Merry Christmas" card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
President Trump points to a large "Merry Christmas" card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 24
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, jumps on images of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez, in flames, as he waits for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship,more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, jumps on images of President and National Party presidential candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez, in flames, as he waits for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Close
7 / 24
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands. ICTY via REUTERS TV

A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimesmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands. ICTY via REUTERS TV
Close
8 / 24
A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair compemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 星期三
A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
9 / 24
A police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finance Ministry offices in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 星期三
A police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finance Ministry offices in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
10 / 24
People skate on the ice rink at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People skate on the ice rink at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
People skate on the ice rink at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 24
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
12 / 24
A man uses a torch burner during a procession to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A man uses a torch burner during a procession to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad in Benghazi, Libya. more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A man uses a torch burner during a procession to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
13 / 24
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions in Thessaloniki, Greecemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
15 / 24
United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao after a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss a North Korean missile launch at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao after a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss a North Korean missile launch at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 24
A block of ice broken off from Grey glacier floats at the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. REUTERS/Stringer

A block of ice broken off from Grey glacier floats at the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A block of ice broken off from Grey glacier floats at the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 24
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 星期三
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 24
South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of South Korea. The Defence Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of Soumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 星期三
South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of South Korea. The Defence Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with soldiers at the Combined Joint Operations Centre (CJOC) in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with soldiers at the Combined Joint Operations Centre (CJOC) in Baghmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with soldiers at the Combined Joint Operations Centre (CJOC) in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
20 / 24
A Rohingya refugee gets a shave at a barber shop at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Rohingya refugee gets a shave at a barber shop at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee gets a shave at a barber shop at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
21 / 24
A 16-year-old homeless, Leticia Da Silva, looks at the camera as she rests inside her tent on the street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leticia said she has been living on the streets for three years. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A 16-year-old homeless, Leticia Da Silva, looks at the camera as she rests inside her tent on the street in Rimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
A 16-year-old homeless, Leticia Da Silva, looks at the camera as she rests inside her tent on the street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Leticia said she has been living on the streets for three years. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 24
Workers wrap freshly harvested Christmas trees at Wick Farm in Colchester, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Workers wrap freshly harvested Christmas trees at Wick Farm in Colchester, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 29日 星期三
Workers wrap freshly harvested Christmas trees at Wick Farm in Colchester, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 24
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the U.S. economic outlook, before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the U.S. economic outlook, before the Congressional Joint Econmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 30日 星期四
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the U.S. economic outlook, before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 29日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 27日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 11月 25日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 25日

精选图集

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top protest photos from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.

Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts after spewing huge columns of ash over the past few days.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

North Korea's latest missile test

North Korea's latest missile test

North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐