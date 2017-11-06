Editors Choice Pictures
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Samore
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmmore
Riot police run past an excavator, during a demonstration against open-cast brown coal mining of Garzweiler, nmore
A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. more
President Trump pours fish food out as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on while they were feeding carpmore
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York more
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey himore
Tottenham's Mousa Dembele in action against Crystal Palace. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, Yememore
A Rohingya refugee waits for humanitarian aid at a food centre in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bamore
The cast poses for photographers at the Justice League photocall, at The College, in London. REUTERS/ Petermore
Marin Honda of Japan in action at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Audi Cup of China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
Shalane Flanagan celebrates after winning the professional women's division at the New York City Marathon. more
Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot on his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injmore
USA's Jack Sock celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic at the Rolex Paris Masters. REmore
Vehicles of Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are seen after liberating the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq. more
A man stands at a mass grave in Kuropaty to commemorate the victims of Joseph Stalin's Soviet government, on tmore
Children are seen during climate march prior to the opening session of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference more
Zoo keepers catch a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Liberec Zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic. Rmore
First responders are at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUmore
Police officers detain a participant of a Russian nationalist march on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia. more
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley dives and scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Stevmore
Sandra, a 42-year-old elephant, paints with her trunk in a Hungarian travelling circus of Florian Richter Circmore
A woman prays after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Nick Wagner/AMERICANmore
Bowe Bergdahl, who was demoted and dishonourably discharged from the U.S. Army for abandoning his post in Afghmore
General view of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USmore
Photos of the week
Our top pictures of the past week.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.