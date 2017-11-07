Editors Choice Pictures
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfmore
An aerial photo showing the site of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. more
A Houthi follower emerges from a gap in a flag as he attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Samore
A police investigator searches for evidence following a gun attack outside the headquarters of Greece's socialmore
New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore and Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie battle for the puck in front omore
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland, Tmore
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey himore
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/more
A woman walks past a store damaged by shelling in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexandemore
Mourners gather at a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Suthmore
Zoo keepers catch a pelican to move it to its winter enclosure at Liberec Zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic. REmore
New South Wales emergency services personnel and police look at a vehicle that crashed into a primary school cmore
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two-months ago listens to children singing at a children's cmore
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton makes a catch over Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones for a tmore
People carry the body of Waseem Ahmad, a suspected militant, who, according to local media, was killed on Mondmore
Jockey Corey Brown celebrates on Rekindling after they won the 157th version of the A$6.2 million ($4.77 millimore
Students memorise the Koran at the Al-Nadwa Madrassa in Murree, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
People gather and lay candles in the place where a man set himself on fire in anti-government protest in frontmore
A pair of knickers lies on a piece of coloured card in London, Britain. A selection of objects were found on tmore
Rohingya refugees wait in a queue to collect food at the Palongkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bamore
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Farmers' wives and family dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes ride in a wooden carriage on the way to themore
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crosses are placed near a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Smore
Photos of the week
Our top pictures of the past week.
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
China Fashion Week
Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.
Jerusalem's tangled webs
Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.