Editors Choice Pictures

Smoke and flame rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, California. REUmore
A Rohingya refugee man hols his child as he swims to cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Banglademore
Indonesian Siti Aisyah who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Komore
An H-2A rocket carrying Japan's fourth and final quasi-zenith satellite, the Michibiki No. 4, lifts off from tmore
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma, Camore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
A man wearing a Spanish flag gives "free hugs" in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Marmore
An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco, Californiamore
Britain's Prince Harry speaks at an event on mental health, at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in central Londomore
Demonstrators break a traffic light during a rally against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pmore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
A father and daughter sit next to their new tent home after the city of San Diego opened a transitional camp amore
Wales' Wayne Hennessey in action as Republic of Ireland�s Ciaran Clark reacts during World Cup qualifications.more
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman reacts during a stop for medical check after being carry inside a makeshift more
A hat rests on flowers in a makeshift memorial during a vigil marking the one-week anniversary of the October more
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange, California. REUTERS/more
The sun rises as thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar a day before wait by the road where theymore
Hundreds of sheep gather as French farmers (rear) stage a protest against the government's "Plan loup" (wolf pmore
A man walks with an umbrella in the Hurricane Irma damaged Old San Juan in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Shanmore
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUmore
ComfortDelGro's taxis are parked at their vehicle inspection yard in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the samore
Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar last night, walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palamore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.