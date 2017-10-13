Editors Choice Pictures
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air more
A man displays a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump on his phone in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdimore
A French CRS riot policewoman faces French steel workers from the French CGT trade union during a demonstratiomore
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run after policemen fired tear gas tomore
Senator Rand Paul is given the pen after President Trump signed an executive order to make it easier for Amerimore
Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, imore
A shoe is seen near blood stains following a car bomb attack in Hasaka province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a trmore
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire imore
Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregamore
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zmore
A group of Tunisian migrants arrive on a rubber boat after being rescued by the Tunisian navy off the coast ofmore
Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, performs during Yunqi Music Festival as part of the Computing Conference imore
A visitor handles a model of a weapon at a military simulator area during an exhibition displaying China's achmore
Civilians who escaped at Raqqa's frontline rest at a mosque in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A goat is seen during a protest of activists of the 'National Corps' political party against Czech President Mmore
A Rohingya refugee man washes in a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/more
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this pictmore
A man has his eyes checked at a government pavillion during a World Sight Day event in Pontianak, West Kalimanmore
A couple walks by a damaged tree in the Hurricane Maria affected area of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERSmore
Shi'ite clerics talk at al-sayed al-Yazdi school run by al-Hawza al-Ilmiyya in Najaf, Iraq. For more than 1,00more
Migrants look out of a barred door at a detention center in Gharyan, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Bmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Halloween for the dogs
Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.
Former presidents unite for hurricane relief
All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.