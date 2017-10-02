版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 2日 星期一 23:22 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) run and cover themselves from a bomb attack in outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) run and cover themselves from a bomb attack in outside of Hawija, Irmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) run and cover themselves from a bomb attack in outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 24
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Bamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 24
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 24
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
5 / 24
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 24
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 24
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic Smore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 24
A Shi'ite Muslim boy prays after he beat himself at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura, in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Shi'ite Muslim boy prays after he beat himself at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura, in cemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A Shi'ite Muslim boy prays after he beat himself at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura, in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 24
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye in the search and rescue zone some fifty nautical miles north of the Tunisian-Libyan land border. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search anmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye in the search and rescue zone some fifty nautical miles north of the Tunisian-Libyan land border. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 24
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred emore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 24
People gather around the engine of a drone aircraft which the Houthi rebels said they have downed in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People gather around the engine of a drone aircraft which the Houthi rebels said they have downed in Sanaa, Yemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
People gather around the engine of a drone aircraft which the Houthi rebels said they have downed in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 24
Pope Francis wears a yellow plastic ID bracelet as he shakes hand with a man during a visits at a migrant's reception centre during a pastoral visit in Bologna, Italy. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters

Pope Francis wears a yellow plastic ID bracelet as he shakes hand with a man during a visits at a migrant's remore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Pope Francis wears a yellow plastic ID bracelet as he shakes hand with a man during a visits at a migrant's reception centre during a pastoral visit in Bologna, Italy. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters
Close
13 / 24
Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
14 / 24
A man carrying a Chinese national flag, films fireworks celebrating the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A man carrying a Chinese national flag, films fireworks celebrating the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A man carrying a Chinese national flag, films fireworks celebrating the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 24
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Imore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 24
Shi'ite muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shi'ite muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Ahmedabad, India. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Shi'ite muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 24
O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, U.S. as he is released on parole. Nevada Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, U.S. as he is released on parole. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, U.S. as he is released on parole. Nevada Department of Corrections/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
20 / 24
Competitor Paul Guest of Britain watches on as his team competes in wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Competitor Paul Guest of Britain watches on as his team competes in wheelchair basketball event during the Invmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Competitor Paul Guest of Britain watches on as his team competes in wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 24
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 24
Same-sex couple Karl Kreil and Bodo Mende get married at a civil registry office, becoming Germany's first married gay couple after German parliament approved marriage equality in a historic vote this past summer, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Same-sex couple Karl Kreil and Bodo Mende get married at a civil registry office, becoming Germany's first marmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Same-sex couple Karl Kreil and Bodo Mende get married at a civil registry office, becoming Germany's first married gay couple after German parliament approved marriage equality in a historic vote this past summer, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
23 / 24
Rohingya refugee sisters, who just arrived under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar, hug each other as they try to find their parents at Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rohingya refugee sisters, who just arrived under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar, hug each more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Rohingya refugee sisters, who just arrived under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar, hug each other as they try to find their parents at Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

下一个

Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 9月 30日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 9月 29日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 9月 29日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 9月 28日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐