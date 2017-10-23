Editors Choice Pictures
A collapsed road is seen following torrential rain caused by typhoon Lan in Kishiwada, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTEmore
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, spmore
A girl casts her father's ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyumore
Damaged houses and buildings are seen after government troops cleared the area from pro-Islamic State militantmore
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killemore
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglomore
Children play in the light of a flashlight at a school turned shelter, after their home was destroyed when Hurmore
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates winning the United States Grand Prix at Circuimore
People climb after jumping off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According tomore
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinmore
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger centmore
People wave Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration organised by Catalan pro-independence movements ANmore
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick celebrates in the locker room with champagne after game seven of themore
Producer Angelina Jolie attends the premiere for "The Breadwinner" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after last night attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERSmore
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September,more
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves to participants of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students duringmore
A French soldier of the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane stands in front of a General Atomics MQ-9 Rmore
A pair of barn owls looks on at a rehabilitation and conservation centre at the Spier wine estate near Cape Tomore
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar this week cries while waiting to get a shelter inmore
Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablancamore
Ryan Burnett celebrates winning the fight against Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Hundreds of merino sheep are herded past the Cibeles Fountain, famous landmark of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Jumore
A clock tower building is seen through a foggy rainfall as Typhoon Lan approaches Japan's mainland, in Tokyo. more
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.