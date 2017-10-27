Editors Choice Pictures
Rohingya refugees fill their containers with drinking water from a hand-pump at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cmore
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the more
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej nearmore
U.S. border patrol officers walk near a prototype for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this pictumore
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it at police during more
Two stag deer pause during a rutt at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyamore
A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque inside a war-torn Maramore
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo visit the truce village of more
A devotee looks at the camera as she offers prayers to the setting sun during the "Chhath" festival at Bagmatimore
Venus Williams celebrates winning her group stage match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Tour Finalmore
A member of the local town security forces carries personal belongings while walking in front of a bullet-riddmore
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more
President Trump displays a presidential public health emergency declaration on the nation's opioid crisis in tmore
Policemen stand at the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory at Kosambi village in Tangerang, Indonesia more
Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Achilles and Karis, Sumatran tigers, eat pumpkins at a Halloween event at ZSL London Zoo, London. REUTERS/Marymore
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siegmore
Farmer Willem Oosthuizen sits in the dock before facing sentencing for kidnap, assault and attempted murder, imore
Fishermen on a boat recover nets on Lake Leman on an autumn morning in Chardonne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denimore
Kulsuma Begum, 40, a Rohingya refugee cries while recounting her story at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox�s Bazmore
A needle used for shooting heroin litters the ground in a park in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. REUTmore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions gestures at the Heritage Foundation's Legal Strategy Forum in Washington. REUmore
Still image taken from a video obtained from social media shows a man pouring dye into the Trevi Fountain in Rmore
下一个
精选图集
Catalonia declares independence
Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.
London Comic Con
Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.
When Hurricane Sandy struck
Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
In the ruins of Marawi
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Flashback: JFK assassination
Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.