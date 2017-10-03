Editors Choice Pictures
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more
Two broken windows are seen at The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Femore
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Coumore
Michael W. Young, a joint winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, poses for a portrait in onmore
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvinmore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-more
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Two visitors are reflected in a silver coloured swinging pendulum as they lie on a huge carpet to view it, whimore
A woman wearing a Route 91 wristband walks near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino following a mass shooting amore
A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike called by prmore
An abandoned fibreglass boat used by migrants is seen from the migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs ofmore
Magistrates and lawyers attend the start of the working year of Monaco's judicial authorities at the Monaco comore
Rain clouds gather over central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Two visitors ride on swings which form part of the new installation 'One Two Three Swing!' by Danish art collemore
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be more
Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a pmore
The scene in front of the stage following a mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on themore
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting outside the Mandmore
A local resident sits on the roof of his home that was damaged by Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REmore
People receive massages in the exhibition stalls area at the Conservative Party's conference in Manchester, Brmore
People view a photo exhibit marking the 20th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's election to general secretary of themore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she listens to speeches at the Conservative Party's conference more
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Camore
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festimore
下一个
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from the past month.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.