Editors Choice Pictures

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.
Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.
Pride in Taipei
People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.