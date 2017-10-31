Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats to children at the South Portico of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit. "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of "let's keep this between me and you." And then when I found the courage to come out with out I was told again "let's keep this quiet." So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit. "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to come forward with what had happened to me and then when I went to the administration I was told I didn't have enough evidence to prove anything and I should just keep quiet about it because I and the school could be sued for slander if I went public with my experience. It was really silencing because when I was being assaulted it was that stereotypical line of "let's keep this between me and you." And then when I found the courage to come out with out I was told again "let's keep this quiet." So for me too, it was a way to have a voice and it was a way for me to see that I'm not the only one that has gone through this and that women all around the world have all experienced the same thing. It was really unifying." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) take part in a dress rehearsal of a re-enactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as "Battle of Beersheba", when ANZAC soldiers conquered Turkish forces and helped the British capture the Holy Land in 1917, in Beersheba, Israel October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) take part in a dress rehearsal of a re-enactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as "Battle of Beersheba", when ANZAC soldiers conquered Turkish forces and helped the British capture the Holy Land in 1917, in Beersheba, Israel October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Uber drivers protest against a legislation threatening the company's business model that is to be voted in Brazil's national congress, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Uber drivers protest against a legislation threatening the company's business model that is to be voted in Brazil's national congress, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a ceremony unveiling the country's first national memorial to victims of Soviet-era political repressions called "The Wall of Grief" in downtown Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a ceremony unveiling the country's first national memorial to victims of Soviet-era political repressions called "The Wall of Grief" in downtown Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Jaimy Liz Villarini (L) and Magda Rodriguez sit in candle light at their home after Hurricane Maria hit the island and damaged the power grid in September, in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Jaimy Liz Villarini (L) and Magda Rodriguez sit in candle light at their home after Hurricane Maria hit the island and damaged the power grid in September, in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A Philippine marine soldier takes a selfie with his phone during their arrival from Marawi at port area in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

A Philippine marine soldier takes a selfie with his phone during their arrival from Marawi at port area in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Greek actress Katerina Lehou during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Greek actress Katerina Lehou during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) arrives at the courthouse on the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl (R) arrives at the courthouse on the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in his court martial at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Polish Army PT-91 tank is seen during Silver Arrow 2017, the multinational military drills involving eleven NATO member countries in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Polish Army PT-91 tank is seen during Silver Arrow 2017, the multinational military drills involving eleven NATO member countries in Adazi, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People place flowers in tombs at the municipal cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

People place flowers in tombs at the municipal cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
U.S. Defense Secretary�James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testify about authorizations for the use of military force before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Defense Secretary�James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testify about authorizations for the use of military force before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Climbers can be seen walking up the arch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House on a hot summer day in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Climbers can be seen walking up the arch of the Sydney Harbour Bridge behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House on a hot summer day in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A pupil prays inside a classroom ahead of the primary school final national examinations at Kiboro Primary school along Juja road in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A pupil prays inside a classroom ahead of the primary school final national examinations at Kiboro Primary school along Juja road in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Military veterans salute as Britain's Prince Charles prepares to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in Singapore. REUTERS/Calvin Wong

Military veterans salute as Britain's Prince Charles prepares to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph war memorial in Singapore. REUTERS/Calvin Wong
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he was announced winner of the repeat presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, one focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
