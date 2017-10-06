Editor's Choice Pictures

版本:
A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Homes damaged by Hurricane Maria stand amid thousands of trees that have been exfoliated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron and Team Oracle aerobatics pilot, Sean Tucker, fly over San Francisco Bay during a photo flight ahead of Fleet Week in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Rohingya refugees pass the time at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas to diperse them during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Ukrainian lawmakers scuffle during a parliament session of debate and voting on a law draft to ensure the state sovereignty of Ukraine throughout the rebel-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balu Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A boot is pictured in the parking lot near the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
People hold candles during a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed during the Route 91 music festival mass shooting, in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Kurdish Peshmerga forces detain Islamic State militants southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A mahout (an elephant keeper) walks with an elephant during a daily swim in a River at Pinnawal elephant orphanage near Pinnawala village in Rambukkana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Women riding in a van react to something happening outside the van in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building after Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a weapon as he stands on a military vehicle in the rebel-held area, in the town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A boat is seen on the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Members of Indonesia's marine show their skills during celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesian military, in Cilegon, Banten province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
One of Yennifer Padron and Victor Cordova's daughters eats an arepa in the family room of the house that they share at Petare slum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Fans of the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami celebrate after they heard that Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro won the Nobel Prize for Literature while they gather in a shrine with the hope of celebrating Murakami's winning in the prize in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A man walks near houses damaged by a mudslide during heavy rains of Tropical Storm Nate that affects the country in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A seagull flies in front of an oil platform in the Bouri Oilfield some 70 nautical miles north of the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
An installation of an inflatable Rubber Duck made by Dutch artist, Florentijn Hofman, is seen in Valparaiso port, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
