Editors Choice Pictures
Rohingya refugees look through a fence as they wait outside of aid distribution premises at a refugee camp in more
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Cmore
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of Northmore
A woman writes a message on one of the white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest music festmore
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State mmore
Snow covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the towmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the China Open. REUTERSmore
Emergency services personnel wheel a woman in a wheelchair to a nearby ambulance near the Natural History Musemore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria. more
People watch as a helicopter dumps water on a fire at a construction goods market on the northwestern edge of more
Sailing boats gather during the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellanmore
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence stand during the national anthem prior to the game betwemore
Police officers block supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTmore
A musician walks in the French Quarter as Hurricane Nate approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisimore
Migrants wait to be transported to a detention center, in the coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Hanimore
The TV tower is illuminated during the Festival of Lights show in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschkmore
Doves are released for each victim of the Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting at City Hall plaza in more
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those wmore
Bullfighter Adrian Henche performs a pass to a bull during the Pilar's bullfighting fair at Las Ventas bullrinmore
People inspect the damage at the site of an explosion at a fuel distribution site in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/more
A couple kiss during a demonstration in favour of dialogue to resolve Catalonia�s bid for independence, in Madmore
A woman holds a rosary as she walks through the forest during a mass rosary prayer on Polish-Czech borders neamore
President Trump heads to a fund-raising event at the home of former New Breed Logistics CEO Louis DeJoy, in Grmore
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.