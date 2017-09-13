Editors Choice Pictures

Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Reports from refugees and rights groups paint a picture of widespread attacks on Rohingya villages in the north of Rakhine by the security forces and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, who have put numerous Muslim villages to the torch. But Myanmar authorities have denied that the security forces, or Buddhist civilians, have been setting the fires, instead blaming the insurgents. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

