Editors Choice Pictures
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTmore
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A soldier from the Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company rests on a limb of a tree damaged by Hurricane Irmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Rumore
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalizmore
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical amore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. KCNA via REUTERS
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in more
Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen in a Saint John bay on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTmore
Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited more
A small boy walks with his mother in front of French artist JR's image of an inquisitive baby looking into themore
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Students walk in a damaged classroom on the first day of school in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damasmore
The cast accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series to �The Handmaid�s Tale�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police at a protest against the detention of a member of their comore
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week.more
A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of St. Louis Police Department officers equipped with riot gearmore
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the kmore
Casa C-101 Aviojets from the Spanish Air Force aerobatic group Patrulla Aguila (Eagle Patrol) fly during an inmore
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates after winning his match against Australia's Jordan Thompson during the Davismore
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he takes cover under an umbrella as he greets members of the publicmore
Basketball - Slovenia v Serbia - European Championships EuroBasket 2017 Final - Istanbul, Turkey - September 1more
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellamore
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding more
A house completely destroyed by Hurricane Irma, in the Cruz Bay area of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTmore
Troops hold coloured cards during a military parade celebrating Independence Day at Zocalo Square in downtown more
Forensics investigators film a property being searched after a man was arrested in connection with an explosiomore
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Pomore
下一个
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.