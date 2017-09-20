版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 20日 星期三 20:36 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 24
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Close
2 / 24
President Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

President Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Emore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
President Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 24
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house,more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 24
Palestinian militants of the al-Nasser Saladin Brigades take part in a drill as a model depicting the Dome of the Rock is seen, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian militants of the al-Nasser Saladin Brigades take part in a drill as a model depicting the Dome of more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Palestinian militants of the al-Nasser Saladin Brigades take part in a drill as a model depicting the Dome of the Rock is seen, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 24
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 24
A damaged car is seen outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A damaged car is seen outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
A damaged car is seen outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Close
7 / 24
People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 24
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty vemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
9 / 24
Boys play on a damaged military tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-held southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Boys play on a damaged military tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in themore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Boys play on a damaged military tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the rebel-held southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
10 / 24
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2018 show in a presentation at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2018 show in a presentation at Londmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Model Gigi Hadid displays a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2018 show in a presentation at London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
11 / 24
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 24
Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book �Whamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 24
Burnley's James Tarkowski in action with Leeds United's Jay-Rot Grot. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Burnley's James Tarkowski in action with Leeds United's Jay-Rot Grot. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Burnley's James Tarkowski in action with Leeds United's Jay-Rot Grot. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
14 / 24
View of the devastation caused by a forest fire in front of Brasilia's National Park, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

View of the devastation caused by a forest fire in front of Brasilia's National Park, in Brasilia, Brazil. more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
View of the devastation caused by a forest fire in front of Brasilia's National Park, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 24
A newborn Asian elephant is pictured at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. Courtesy Pairi Daiza/Benoit Bouchez/via REUTERS

A newborn Asian elephant is pictured at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
A newborn Asian elephant is pictured at Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. Courtesy Pairi Daiza/Benoit Bouchez/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) is doused with water by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the tenth inning against the New York Mets. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) is doused with water by teammates after hitting a solo home run in thmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) is doused with water by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the tenth inning against the New York Mets. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 24
People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blast in the center of the rebel-held city of Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blasmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blast in the center of the rebel-held city of Luhansk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
18 / 24
Police officers are seen next to a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Police officers are seen next to a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Police officers are seen next to a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Close
19 / 24
Crewmen brace themselves from the propeller wash of a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey departing the aboard the USS Kearsarge as U.S. military continues to evacuate from the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Maria, in the Caribbean Sea near the islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Crewmen brace themselves from the propeller wash of a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey departing the aboard the USS more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Crewmen brace themselves from the propeller wash of a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey departing the aboard the USS Kearsarge as U.S. military continues to evacuate from the U.S. Virgin Islands in advance of Hurricane Maria, in the Caribbean Sea near the islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 24
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
21 / 24
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with reporters ahead of the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
22 / 24
A worker is seen at the construction site of the Nizhniy Novgorod stadium which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker is seen at the construction site of the Nizhniy Novgorod stadium which will host matches of the 2018 more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
A worker is seen at the construction site of the Nizhniy Novgorod stadium which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 24
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS

Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

下一个

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 9月 19日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 9月 19日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 9月 15日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 9月 15日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐