Editors Choice Pictures

U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puemore
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapomore
A demonstrator is detained during a rally to request change in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERmore
Twelve-year-old Ahmed El Helal presses shattered glass against his face in a small village in Assiut, Egypt. Rmore
Luxury boats are seen during the Monaco Yacht show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat show in the worlmore
A worker removes paper rolls after filling them with gunpowder mixture to make firecrackers at a factory on thmore
Ugandan lawmakers involve in a fight in the parliament ahead of proposed age limit amendment bill debate a movmore
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military bmore
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaugmore
Pope Francis poses with a group of faithfuls from Mexico during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter'more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by (L-R) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. John Barrasso (Rmore
Artillery is fired during a military drill in Qingtongxia, Ningxia Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringmore
Hindu villagers react as they identify the bodies of their relatives found by government forces, that authoritmore
Steve Bannon speaks to the crowd prior to Republican candidate Roy Moore greeting the crowd of supporters aftemore
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricanmore
Palestinian Hamas policemen take part in a military training at Hamas-run police academy in Khan Younis in themore
A bonfire burns during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Chrismore
A man rides his bicycle after shelling on the rebel held besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta in Damascusmore
An Ethiopian Orthodox deacon carries a cross during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the trmore
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to set out plans for reforming the European Union at the Somore
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-more
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers remarks as he and his delegation meet with President Trump and hmore
A woman watches a Muharram procession from her house ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures near Senator Eunicio Oliveira, President of the Federal Senate duringmore
A folk artist cooks crawfish as he stands on knives at a tourism area in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. more
Republican candidate Roy Moore greets supporters while coming out to make his victory speech after defeating imore
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A helicopter, one of three carrying officials including President Joko Widodo, is seen flying near Mount Agungmore
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.