图片 | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 00:25 BJT

Glastonbury Festival

Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Katy Perry performs on the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Michael Eavis acknowledge the crowd after addressing revellers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Revellers dance as Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Radiohead performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Barry Gibb performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A reveller sleeps at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Biffy Clyro perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
A reveller dressed as Spiderman goes to the toilet. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Katy Perry performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Revellers walk. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A performance artist dislocates his shoulder as revellers watch in Block 9. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
The Foo Fighters perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Brooklyn Beckham walks with revellers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Revellers watch the Arcadia performance. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Killer Mike from Run The Jewels performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
A reveller wears sunglasses. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
The National perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 星期日
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 24日 星期六
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 星期四
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
