2017年 8月 9日 星期三

Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017

American country music artist Glen Campbell performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / 2012年 6月 8日 星期五
Glen Campbell sings "Rhinestone Cowboy" during his tribute at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2012年 2月 13日 星期一
Glen Campbell with his wife Kim and daughter Ashley arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2012年 2月 13日 星期一
Glen Campbell strums a guitar during his tribute as singers Brad Paisley and Keith Urban, composer Jimmy Webb and Campbell's wife Kim stand on stage at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / 2011年 11月 10日 星期四
American country music artist Glen Campbell performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / 2012年 6月 8日 星期五
Singer Glen Campbell points at his wife Kim as he stands to be acknowledged during a tribute to his career at the 45th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / 2011年 11月 10日 星期四
Singer Glen Campbell performs on stage at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2011年 10月 7日 星期五
Recording artist Glen Campbell at his home in Malibu, California August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2008年 8月 7日 星期四
Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell perform on stage at the 20th Autry National Center gala at the Gene Autry Western Heritage museum in Los Angeles September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2007年 9月 30日 星期日
Country music legend Glen Campbell poses with the "Pioneer Award" May 5, 1998 at the Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
Recording artist Glen Campbell is photographed at his home in Malibu, California August 4, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / 2008年 8月 7日 星期四
