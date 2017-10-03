版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 4日 星期三 03:50 BJT

Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Adwoa Aboah during Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Adwoa Aboah during Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Model Adwoa Aboah during Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Chanel Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Japanese designer Junko Shimada Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere Spring/Summer 2018 for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood appears with her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Vivienne Westwood appears with her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Vivienne Westwood appears with her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Akris Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People use their smartphone to take photos of the L'Oreal fashion show on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People use their smartphone to take photos of the L'Oreal fashion show on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
People use their smartphone to take photos of the L'Oreal fashion show on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jane Fonda presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Jane Fonda presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Jane Fonda presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees during a public event organized by L'Oreal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Ysaunny Brito presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Ysaunny Brito presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Model Ysaunny Brito presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British model Alexina Graham presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British model Alexina Graham presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
British model Alexina Graham presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bianca Balti presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Bianca Balti presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Model Bianca Balti presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Actor Helen Mirren presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Phoebe Philo Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Phoebe Philo Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Phoebe Philo Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
Rahul Mishra Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Veronique Leroy Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Andrew GN Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Yoshiyuki Miyamae Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Nina Ricci Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Singapore-born designer Andrew GN. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
French designer Guillaume Henry for fashion house Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Model Natalia Vodianova presents a creation by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Isabel Marant. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Richard Rene for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Richard Rene for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Richard Rene for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato appears with models at the end of her show. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato appears with models at the end of her show. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato appears with models at the end of her show. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Lingerie brand Etam. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Lingerie brand Etam. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
Lingerie brand Etam. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
