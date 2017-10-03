Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017
Tom Petty performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 2008. REUTERS/more
Tom Petty, wife wife Dana York and daughter, director Adria Petty (L), arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awamore
Tom Petty and wife Dana York pose with their son Dylan (L) at the premiere of the documentary film "Runnin' Domore
Tom Petty performs on stage after being inducted during the 47th Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony imore
Members of the group "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" (L-R) Ron Blair, Tom Petty, Benmont Tench and Mike Campmore
Tom Petty speaks to guests after being inducted during the 47th Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony inmore
Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell (L) play at halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3,more
Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell play at halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona February 3, 200more
Tom Petty kisses singer Stevie Nicks as she presents him with the Legend Award at the 2003 Radio Music Awards more
Tom Petty performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERSmore
Tom Petty is presented with the Founders Award by musician Jackson Browne (R) and ASCAP President and Chairmanmore
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers pose during ceremonies honoring them with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywmore
Tom Petty performs with Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters during the "Heineken Amsterjam" concert in New York, Aumore
Tom Petty and his wife Dana York pose at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California Aprilmore
The crowd on the football field reacts as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (above) perform during halftime of Smore
下一个
Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017
Singer Tom Petty, frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was reported dead at the age of 66.
Yves Saint Laurent's atelier opens as museum
A new museum showcasing the creations of late French couturier Yves Saint Laurent opens in Paris next week, offering visitors an intimate glimpse into his...
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.