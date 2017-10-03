Tom Petty: 1950 - 2017

Members of the group "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" (L-R) Ron Blair, Tom Petty, Benmont Tench and Mike Campmore

Members of the group "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" (L-R) Ron Blair, Tom Petty, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell pose at the premiere of the documentary film "Runnin' Down A Dream: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers" from director Peter Bogdanovich at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California, October 2, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close