Best of CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley perform "Don't Rock The Jukebox." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban performs "Female." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink performs "Barbies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Images of those killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, are shown during the in memoriam segment of more
Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment of the show. REUTERS/Mario Amore
Brad Paisley and Kane Brown perform "Heaven South." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Numerous performers stand on stage at the start of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eric Church performs "Chattanooga Lucy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Niall Horan and Maren Morris perform "Seeing Blind." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reba McEntire presents Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town accepts the Vocal Group of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brothers Osborne walk off the stage with presenters Kristian Bush (2nd from L) and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarlamore
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland present the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzumore
Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow present the Single of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brothers Osborne perform "It Ain't My Fault". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert performs "To Learn Her." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Rhett performs "Unforgettable." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Ritter and Joanna Garcia Swisher present the New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan performs "Light it Up." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Stapleton accompanied by his wife Morgane Stapleton holds his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Amore
Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and Garth Brooks perform "My Town." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Old Dominion performs "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town performs Glen Campbell's classic "Wichita Lineman." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Pardi performs "Dirt On My Boots." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler Perry presents the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Reba McEntire walks on stage to present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
