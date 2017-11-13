版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 13日 星期一 08:05 BJT

MTV EMA red carpet

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
1 / 22
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
2 / 22
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
3 / 22
Lana del Rey. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
4 / 22
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
5 / 22
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
6 / 22
Jedward. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
7 / 22
Rita Pereira. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
8 / 22
Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
9 / 22
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
10 / 22
Swae Lee. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
11 / 22
Becca Dudley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
12 / 22
Ray BLK. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
13 / 22
Stefflon Don. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
14 / 22
Madison Beer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
15 / 22
Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
16 / 22
30 seconds to Mars. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
17 / 22
Travis Scott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
18 / 22
David Guetta. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
19 / 22
Zara Larsson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
20 / 22
Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba (C) arrives with his brothers. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
21 / 22
Sofia Reyes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
22 / 22
编辑推荐