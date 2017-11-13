MTV EMA red carpet
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Lana del Rey. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jedward. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rita Pereira. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Swae Lee. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Becca Dudley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ray BLK. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Stefflon Don. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Madison Beer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
30 seconds to Mars. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Travis Scott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
David Guetta. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Zara Larsson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba (C) arrives with his brothers. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Sofia Reyes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
