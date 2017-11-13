版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 13日 星期一 08:15 BJT

MTV Europe Music Awards

Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Shawn Mendes poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
U2 receive an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Demi Lavato performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Charli XCX performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Camila Cabello poses with her award. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
The Killers perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
David Guetta performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
French singer Petite Meller sitting near British soccer player Dele Alli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Actress Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Liam Payne performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
British Hip Hop artist Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Shawn Mendes receives. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
Rita Ora on stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日 星期一
