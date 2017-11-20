版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 21日 星期二 03:11 BJT

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Models celebrate at the end of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Maria Borges. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Romee Strijd. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Josephine Skriver. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Lais Ribeiro. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Models present creations. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Aiden Curtiss. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Sanne Vloet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Megan Williams. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Blanca Padilla. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Models Grace Bol (R) and Maria Borges. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Dilone. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Sara Sampaio. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Barbara Fialho. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Models celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Grace Bol gets ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Daniela Braga gets ready backstage. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Model Xiao Wen takes pictures with her phone before the show. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
