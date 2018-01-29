版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 30日 星期二 01:40 BJT

Best of the Grammys

Lady Gaga performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lady Gaga performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Lady Gaga performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 40
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 40
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 40
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 40
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform Despacito. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform Despacito. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform Despacito. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 40
Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 40
Little Big Town performs Better Man. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Little Big Town performs Better Man. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Little Big Town performs Better Man. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 40
Childish Gambino performs Terrified. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Childish Gambino performs Terrified. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Childish Gambino performs Terrified. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 40
Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara perform 1-800-273-8255. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara perform 1-800-273-8255. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara perform 1-800-273-8255. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 40
Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 40
SZA performs Broken Clocks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SZA performs Broken Clocks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
SZA performs Broken Clocks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 40
Sam Smith performs Pray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sam Smith performs Pray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Sam Smith performs Pray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 40
Jon Baptiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jon Baptiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Jon Baptiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 40
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform Tears in Heaven during the in memoriam tribute. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform Tears in Heaven during the in memoriam tribute. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform Tears in Heaven during the in memoriam tribute. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 40
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 40
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for record of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for record of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for record of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 40
Tony Bennett and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna for Humble. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tony Bennett and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna formore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Tony Bennett and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna for Humble. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 40
U2's The Edge and Bono perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U2's The Edge and Bono perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
U2's The Edge and Bono perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 40
Cardi B performs Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cardi B performs Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Cardi B performs Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 40
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 40
Katie Holmes introduces the Finesse performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katie Holmes introduces the Finesse performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Katie Holmes introduces the Finesse performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 40
Pink performs Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pink performs Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Pink performs Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 40
Miley Cyrus backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Miley Cyrus backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Miley Cyrus backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 40
Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld don cowboys hats as they present the award for best country album. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld don cowboys hats as they present the award for best country album. REUTmore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld don cowboys hats as they present the award for best country album. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 40
Shaggy performs with Sting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shaggy performs with Sting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Shaggy performs with Sting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 40
Rihanna performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rihanna performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Rihanna performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 40
Patti LuPone performs Don't Cry For Me Argentina in a salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Patti LuPone performs Don't Cry For Me Argentina in a salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Patti LuPone performs Don't Cry For Me Argentina in a salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 40
DJ Khaled performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DJ Khaled performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
DJ Khaled performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 40
Alicia Keys backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alicia Keys backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Alicia Keys backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 40
Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson present the award for best new artist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson present the award for best new artist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson present the award for best new artist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 40
Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for Damn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for Damn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for Damn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 40
Elton John and Miley Cyrus embrace after performing Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Elton John and Miley Cyrus embrace after performing Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Elton John and Miley Cyrus embrace after performing Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 40
Dave Chappelle accepts the Grammy for best comedy album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas from presenter Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dave Chappelle accepts the Grammy for best comedy album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas from more

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Dave Chappelle accepts the Grammy for best comedy album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas from presenter Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
33 / 40
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 40
Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
35 / 40
Kesha is joined by fellow singers as they perform Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha is joined by fellow singers as they perform Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kesha is joined by fellow singers as they perform Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
36 / 40
Music Educator Award winner Melissa Salguero. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Music Educator Award winner Melissa Salguero. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Music Educator Award winner Melissa Salguero. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
37 / 40
Kesha is embraced after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha is embraced after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kesha is embraced after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
38 / 40
Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
39 / 40
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2018年 1月 29日 星期一
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

下一个

Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

2018年 1月 29日
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

2018年 1月 27日
Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

2018年 1月 25日
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

2018年 1月 24日

精选图集

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office

Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Korean hockey diplomacy

Korean hockey diplomacy

North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐