Best of the Grammys
Lady Gaga performs a medley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform Despacito. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Little Big Town performs Better Man. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Childish Gambino performs Terrified. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara perform 1-800-273-8255. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
SZA performs Broken Clocks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sam Smith performs Pray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jon Baptiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform Tears in Heaven during the in memoriam tribute. REUTEmore
Show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for record of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tony Bennett and John Legend present the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna formore
U2's The Edge and Bono perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardi B performs Finesse. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katie Holmes introduces the Finesse performance. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pink performs Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld don cowboys hats as they present the award for best country album. REUTmore
Shaggy performs with Sting. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patti LuPone performs Don't Cry For Me Argentina in a salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DJ Khaled performs Wild Thoughts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alicia Keys backstage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson present the award for best new artist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kendrick Lamar accepts the best rap album Grammy for Damn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Elton John and Miley Cyrus embrace after performing Tiny Dancer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dave Chappelle accepts the Grammy for best comedy album for The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas from more
Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for album of the year for 24K Magic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dave Chappelle poses with his Grammy for Best Comedy Album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kesha is joined by fellow singers as they perform Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Music Educator Award winner Melissa Salguero. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kesha is embraced after they performed Praying. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
