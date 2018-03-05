版本:
中国
2018年 3月 6日

Best of the Oscars

Oscar acting winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oscar acting winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Oscar acting winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 / 50
Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water" from presenter Warren Beatty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water" from presenter Warren Beatty.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water" from presenter Warren Beatty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2 / 50
Guillermo del Toro (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Guillermo del Toro (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Guillermo del Toro (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3 / 50
Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4 / 50
Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5 / 50
Actresses Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep embrace after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actresses Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep embrace after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Actresses Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep embrace after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6 / 50
Gary Oldman (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Darkest Hour." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gary Oldman (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Darkest Hour."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Gary Oldman (L) accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Darkest Hour." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7 / 50
Gael Garcia Bernal (L) congratulates Guillermo del Toro as he stands to accept the Oscar for Best Director for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gael Garcia Bernal (L) congratulates Guillermo del Toro as he stands to accept the Oscar for Best Director for "The Shape of Water."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Gael Garcia Bernal (L) congratulates Guillermo del Toro as he stands to accept the Oscar for Best Director for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8 / 50
Fellow nominee Greta Gerwig reacts as Guillermo del Toro is announced as Best Director for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fellow nominee Greta Gerwig reacts as Guillermo del Toro is announced as Best Director for "The Shape of Water."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Fellow nominee Greta Gerwig reacts as Guillermo del Toro is announced as Best Director for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9 / 50
Jordan Peele accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jordan Peele accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Jordan Peele accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10 / 50
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek speak.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek speak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11 / 50
Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after winning the Best Short Film (Animated) Award for "Dear Basketball". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after winning the Best Short Film (Animated) Award for "Dear Basketball".

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after winning the Best Short Film (Animated) Award for "Dear Basketball". REUTERS/Mike Blake
12 / 50
Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back after he won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back after he won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back after he won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
13 / 50
Frances McDormand (R) winner of the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," stands backstage with Allison Janney, winner of Best Supporting Actress for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Frances McDormand (R) winner of the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," stands...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Frances McDormand (R) winner of the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," stands backstage with Allison Janney, winner of Best Supporting Actress for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Mike Blake
14 / 50
Sam Rockwell poses backstage with Viola Davis after winning Best Supporting Actor award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sam Rockwell poses backstage with Viola Davis after winning Best Supporting Actor award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Sam Rockwell poses backstage with Viola Davis after winning Best Supporting Actor award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mike Blake
15 / 50
A Puerto Rican flag is displayed as Andra Day and Common sing Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Puerto Rican flag is displayed as Andra Day and Common sing Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
A Puerto Rican flag is displayed as Andra Day and Common sing Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
16 / 50
Presenters Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenters Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Presenters Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
17 / 50
Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
18 / 50
Allison Janney wins the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Janney wins the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "I, Tonya."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Allison Janney wins the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
19 / 50
Guillermo del Toro poses with the Best Director Oscar and the Best Picture Oscar for "The Shape of Water". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Guillermo del Toro poses with the Best Director Oscar and the Best Picture Oscar for "The Shape of Water".

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Guillermo del Toro poses with the Best Director Oscar and the Best Picture Oscar for "The Shape of Water". REUTERS/Mike Blake
20 / 50
Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence present the Best Actress Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence present the Best Actress Oscar.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence present the Best Actress Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
21 / 50
Meryl Streep congratulates Frances McDormand on winning the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Meryl Streep congratulates Frances McDormand on winning the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Meryl Streep congratulates Frances McDormand on winning the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
22 / 50
Actress Saoirse Ronan (L) and her mother Monica greet Frances McDormand (R), who won the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Saoirse Ronan (L) and her mother Monica greet Frances McDormand (R), who won the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Actress Saoirse Ronan (L) and her mother Monica greet Frances McDormand (R), who won the Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
23 / 50
Miguel and Natalia LaFourcade perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Miguel and Natalia LaFourcade perform.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Miguel and Natalia LaFourcade perform. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
24 / 50
Jane Fonda (L) and Helen Mirren take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Actor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jane Fonda (L) and Helen Mirren take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Actor.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Jane Fonda (L) and Helen Mirren take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Actor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
25 / 50
Mark Hamill, Emily Blunt and others head out of the theater during a skit in the midst of the Oscars show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mark Hamill, Emily Blunt and others head out of the theater during a skit in the midst of the Oscars show.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Mark Hamill, Emily Blunt and others head out of the theater during a skit in the midst of the Oscars show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
26 / 50
Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie present the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie present the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie present the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
27 / 50
"Call Me By Your Name" stars Armie Hammer (L) and Timothee Chalamet embrace during the Oscars show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"Call Me By Your Name" stars Armie Hammer (L) and Timothee Chalamet embrace during the Oscars show.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
"Call Me By Your Name" stars Armie Hammer (L) and Timothee Chalamet embrace during the Oscars show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
28 / 50
(L-R) Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault sit as Jennifer Lawrence stands. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(L-R) Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault sit as Jennifer Lawrence stands.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
(L-R) Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault sit as Jennifer Lawrence stands. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
29 / 50
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mary J. Blige performs.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
30 / 50
Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
31 / 50
Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill present the Best Animated Short Film Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill present the Best Animated Short Film Oscar.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill present the Best Animated Short Film Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
32 / 50
Best Original Screenplay winner Jordan Peele (R) celebrates with "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya (L). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Original Screenplay winner Jordan Peele (R) celebrates with "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya (L).

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Best Original Screenplay winner Jordan Peele (R) celebrates with "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya (L). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
33 / 50
Keala Settle performs Best Original Song nominee "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Keala Settle performs Best Original Song nominee "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Keala Settle performs Best Original Song nominee "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
34 / 50
Lee Unkrich (L) and Darla K. Anderson hold their Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film "Coco". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lee Unkrich (L) and Darla K. Anderson hold their Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film "Coco".

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Lee Unkrich (L) and Darla K. Anderson hold their Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film "Coco". REUTERS/Mike Blake
35 / 50
Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Host Jimmy Kimmel opens the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
36 / 50
Sandra Bullock presents the Best Cinematography Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sandra Bullock presents the Best Cinematography Oscar.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Sandra Bullock presents the Best Cinematography Oscar. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
37 / 50
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accept the Oscar for Best Original Song, "Remember Me," from "Coco." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accept the Oscar for Best Original Song, "Remember Me," from "Coco."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accept the Oscar for Best Original Song, "Remember Me," from "Coco." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
38 / 50
Presenter Wes Studi. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenter Wes Studi.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Presenter Wes Studi. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
39 / 50
Presenter Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenter Rita Moreno.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Presenter Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
40 / 50
Alexandre Desplat, winner of Best Original Score for the film "The Shape of Water," is congratulated by the film's stars Sally Hawkins (L) and Octavia Spencer (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alexandre Desplat, winner of Best Original Score for the film "The Shape of Water," is congratulated by the film's stars Sally Hawkins (L) and Octavia Spencer (R).

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Alexandre Desplat, winner of Best Original Score for the film "The Shape of Water," is congratulated by the film's stars Sally Hawkins (L) and Octavia Spencer (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
41 / 50
Presenters Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenters Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Presenters Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
42 / 50
Eddie Vedder sings an In Memoriam tribute to recently deceased entertainers as the screen shows actor Jerry Lewis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Eddie Vedder sings an In Memoriam tribute to recently deceased entertainers as the screen shows actor Jerry Lewis.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Eddie Vedder sings an In Memoriam tribute to recently deceased entertainers as the screen shows actor Jerry Lewis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
43 / 50
Presenter Eva Marie Saint. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Presenter Eva Marie Saint.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Presenter Eva Marie Saint. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
44 / 50
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives on stage to present the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives on stage to present the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives on stage to present the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
45 / 50
Sufjan Stevens performs "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sufjan Stevens performs "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Sufjan Stevens performs "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
46 / 50
Actor Gary Oldman (R) kisses members of the Oscar-winning make-up team for "Darkest Hour." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Gary Oldman (R) kisses members of the Oscar-winning make-up team for "Darkest Hour."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Actor Gary Oldman (R) kisses members of the Oscar-winning make-up team for "Darkest Hour." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
47 / 50
Andra Day and Common sing Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Andra Day and Common sing Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Andra Day and Common sing Best Original Song nominee "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
48 / 50
Roger Deakins wins the Best Cinematography Oscar for "Blade Runner 2049." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Roger Deakins wins the Best Cinematography Oscar for "Blade Runner 2049."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Roger Deakins wins the Best Cinematography Oscar for "Blade Runner 2049." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
49 / 50
Frances McDormand backstage with her Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Frances McDormand backstage with her Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Frances McDormand backstage with her Best Actress Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mike Blake
50 / 50
