2018年 3月 6日 星期二

Inside the Extreme Masters of eSports

Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Fnatic team players celebrate their World Championship of the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2018 after eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
A trophy is pictured during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
Fnatic team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships esports final match of Counter Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
FaZe Clan team players compete during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People react as they watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II n Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports final match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 5日 星期一
A player is filmed during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match of StarCraft II in Katowice, Poland, March 4, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
People attend the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
People watch the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships eSports match in Katowice Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 4日 星期日
People play games during the Intel Extreme Masters 2018 World Championships in Katowice, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Celejewski via REUTERS
