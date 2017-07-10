版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 10日 星期一 21:55 BJT

Celebrity mugshots

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication early on July 8, 2017 after he became unruly in downtown Savannah, Georgia. Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Shia LaBeouf was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication early on July 8, 2017 aftermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 星期日
Shia LaBeouf was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication early on July 8, 2017 after he became unruly in downtown Savannah, Georgia. Chatham County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 40
Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 29, 2017, according to an online Palm Beach County Police report. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on a charge of driving under the influencemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 星期二
Former world No. 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 29, 2017, according to an online Palm Beach County Police report. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 40
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a maimore

Reuters / 2014年 1月 24日 星期五
Justin Bieber was arrested in south Florida on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, on January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department
Close
3 / 40
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was charged December 30, 2015, with sexual assault in connection with an incident in 2004. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was charged December 30, 2015, with sexual assault in connection with an incidenmore

Reuters / 2015年 12月 31日 星期四
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was charged December 30, 2015, with sexual assault in connection with an incident in 2004. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 40
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19, 2011 and March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for more

Reuters / 2013年 3月 20日 星期三
Lindsay Lohan is shown in various booking photos provided by law enforcement agencies from over the years for her brushes with the law. (Top L to R) July 24, 2007, November. 15, 2007, July 20, 2010. (Bottom L to R) September 24, 2010, October 19, 2011 and March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Close
5 / 40
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department

Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Bamore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 24日 星期四
Pop star Michael Jackson is pictured in this Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2003. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department
Close
6 / 40
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitian Police/Handout

Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Pomore

Reuters / 2010年 8月 29日 星期日
Socialite Paris Hilton is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 28, 2010. Hilton was released by Las Vegas police after her arrest for possessing cocaine, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitian Police/Handout
Close
7 / 40
Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested October 28, 2014 with comedian Katt Williams on suspicion of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metro Police Department/Handout

Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested October 28, 2014 with comedian Katt Williams on suspicion of smore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 30日 星期四
Hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested October 28, 2014 with comedian Katt Williams on suspicion of stealing a camera from a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metro Police Department/Handout
Close
8 / 40
Music legend Phil Spector, seen in a picture taken July 24, 2013, is serving a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Music legend Phil Spector, seen in a picture taken July 24, 2013, is serving a 19-year sentence for second-degmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 25日 星期四
Music legend Phil Spector, seen in a picture taken July 24, 2013, is serving a 19-year sentence for second-degree murder in the death of actress Lana Clarkson. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Close
9 / 40
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout

The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on smore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, shown here in the booking photograph, was arrested January 28, 2004 on suspicion of committing domestic violence, South Carolina law enforcement officials said. REUTERS/Aiken County Sheriff's Office/Handout
Close
10 / 40
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the Brmore

Reuters / 2012年 3月 16日 星期五
British actor Russell Brand was arrested in New Orleans on March 15, 2012, after a photographer accused the British comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window, police said. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office
Close
11 / 40
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and threats to attack her teenage son with a knife. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violencemore

Reuters / 2012年 10月 18日 星期四
William Drayton, also know as entertainer Flavor Flav, was arrested and charged with Battery Domestic Violence and Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the early morning hours October 17, 2012, stemming from a domestic argument with his fiancee and threats to attack her teenage son with a knife. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Close
12 / 40
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office

Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence inmore

Reuters / 2011年 4月 17日 星期日
Nicolas Cage following his arrest in New Orleans after a drunken argument with his wife outside a residence in the French Quarter, April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Orleans Parish County Sheriff's Office
Close
13 / 40
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connectmore

Reuters / 2007年 9月 17日 星期一
Former football star O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife, was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in a hotel room in Las Vegas, September 16, 2007, police said. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Close
14 / 40
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriffs Department

Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging himore

Reuters / 2006年 11月 7日 星期二
Snoop Dogg is seen after the rapper surrendered to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued, charging him with possession of a deadly weapon stemming from an incident at Orange County John Wayne Airport. Photo taken November 6, 2006. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriffs Department
Close
15 / 40
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence in Malibu, California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department

Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence in Malibu, California, July 28, 2more

Reuters / 2006年 8月 1日 星期二
Mel Gibson after he was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence in Malibu, California, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff Department
Close
16 / 40
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Handout

Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy,more

Reuters / 2008年 1月 24日 星期四
Rapper Lil Wayne after he was arrested in southwestern Arizona on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Handout
Close
17 / 40
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout

Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. more

Reuters / 2009年 12月 26日 星期六
Charlie Sheen is pictured in this handout photo released by the Aspen Police Department on December 25, 2009. Sheen was arrested for second degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, according to the police. REUTERS/Aspen Police Department/Handout
Close
18 / 40
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department onmore

Reuters / 2008年 9月 30日 星期二
Actress Heather Locklear is shown in this booking mug released by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department on September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department/Handout
Close
19 / 40
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout

Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Actor Paul Reubens, who won fame as television's "Pee-wee Herman," is shown in a November 2002 police booking photo. REUTERS/LAPD/Handout
Close
20 / 40
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout

Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possessmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is shown in a November 25, 2000 police booking photo after he was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamines in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Handout
Close
21 / 40
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department statement. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout

Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 200more

Reuters / 2007年 8月 24日 星期五
Nicole Richie is shown in this Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking mug released to Reuters August 23, 2007. Richie surrendered to Los Angeles County Sheriff on DUI charges and was released 82 minutes later, according to a Sheriff's department statement. REUTERS/Los Angeles Sheriff's Department/Handout
Close
22 / 40
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refusmore

Reuters / 2006年 12月 6日 星期三
Actor Rip Torn is seen here in this police booking photo after he was involved in a two-car accident and refused to take a breathalyzer test for alcohol in North Salem, New York, December 4, 2006. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Close
23 / 40
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections

Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane formore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 22日 星期一
Reese Witherspoon and her husband James Toth after their arrest for D.U.I./Alcohol, Driving in proper lane for Toth and DC SEC 7-Phys Obstruct for Witherspoon, in Atlanta, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/City of Atlanta Department of Corrections
Close
24 / 40
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney

Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, Demore

Reuters / 2012年 12月 7日 星期五
Actor Stephen Baldwin after being charged with failing to file New York state income taxes for three years, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rockland County District Attorney
Close
25 / 40
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug inmore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 星期三
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen in this July 4, 2003, Eagle County Sheriff's Department booking mug in Eagle, Colorado. REUTERS/Eagle County Sheriff/Handout
Close
26 / 40
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving his 1992 Mercedes-Benz into opposing traffic near his Malibu home. Nolte was cited and released. REUTERS/HO/California Highway Patrol

Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol Septembemore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 星期一
Actor Nicholas King Nolte is pictured in this booking photo released by the California Highway Patrol September 12, 2002. Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a CHP officer observed Nolte swerving his 1992 Mercedes-Benz into opposing traffic near his Malibu home. Nolte was cited and released. REUTERS/HO/California Highway Patrol
Close
27 / 40
Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, and his bodyguard were arrested at his home near Atlanta on June 25, 2015 on charges they kidnapped a man, beat him and threatened him with a handgun earlier this month at the rapper's mansion. REUTERS/Fayette Coutny Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, and his bodyguard were arrested at his home nearmore

Reuters / 2015年 6月 25日 星期四
Rapper Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts, and his bodyguard were arrested at his home near Atlanta on June 25, 2015 on charges they kidnapped a man, beat him and threatened him with a handgun earlier this month at the rapper's mansion. REUTERS/Fayette Coutny Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Close
28 / 40
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Los Angeles World Airports Police

Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting atmore

Reuters / 2008年 2月 15日 星期五
Chinese-born actress Bai Ling after her arrest by Los Angeles World Airports police for alleged shoplifting at Los Angeles International Airport after a gift shop employee accused her of stealing two magazines and a pack of batteries, February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Los Angeles World Airports Police
Close
29 / 40
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken driving. REUTERS/Glendale California Police Department/Handout

Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Polimore

Reuters / 2007年 12月 6日 星期四
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is pictured in this police booking photograph released by the Glendale California Police Department December 5, 2007. Sutherland, star of the hit television series "24," was formally sentenced to 48 days in jail for drunken driving. REUTERS/Glendale California Police Department/Handout
Close
30 / 40
Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, was arrested on August 20, 2013, near midnight in South Carolina on a previous warrant for driving under a suspended license and a new charge of possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Greer Police Department/Handout

Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, was arrested on August 20, 2013, near midnight in South Carolina omore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 22日 星期四
Earl Simmons, also known as the rapper DMX, was arrested on August 20, 2013, near midnight in South Carolina on a previous warrant for driving under a suspended license and a new charge of possession of marijuana. REUTERS/Greer Police Department/Handout
Close
31 / 40
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vanmore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 24日 星期六
Rap artist Tyler the Creator, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on December 22, 2011, following a show at a nightclub on the famed Sunset Strip, police said. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department
Close
32 / 40
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout

Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Coumore

Reuters / 2010年 8月 31日 星期二
Former star MLB baseball pitcher Roger Clemens is pictured in a mug shot as he appears in the U.S. Federal Court House for an arraignment on charges of lying to Congress about use of performance enhancing drugs, in Washington, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Marshal's Service/Handout
Close
33 / 40
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show was released hours later after posting bond. REUTERS/Dekalb Sheriff's Office

A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after hmore

Reuters / 2007年 10月 22日 星期一
A handout photo shows a police mug shot of musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, after he was arrested following an altercation at a Waffle House in Dekalb County, Georgia, October 21, 2007. Ritchie who was in town for a show was released hours later after posting bond. REUTERS/Dekalb Sheriff's Office
Close
34 / 40
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police Department

Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested more

Reuters / 2008年 4月 30日 星期三
Actor Gary Dourdan, known for his role in the TV series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, heroin and other drugs in Palm Springs, California, April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Palm Springs Police Department
Close
35 / 40
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24 km) south of state capital Albany, when he failed to turn off his car's high-beam headlights against oncoming traffic, said Schodack Police Chief Bernhard Peter. REUTERS/Schodack Police Department/Handout

David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony dmore

Reuters / 2013年 8月 22日 星期四
David Cassidy is shown in this Schodack Police Department photo after being arrested and charged with felony drunken driving in Schodack, New York, August 21, 2013. Cassidy, 63, was stopped shortly after midnight in Schodack, N.Y., about 15 miles (24 km) south of state capital Albany, when he failed to turn off his car's high-beam headlights against oncoming traffic, said Schodack Police Chief Bernhard Peter. REUTERS/Schodack Police Department/Handout
Close
36 / 40
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana on June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout

Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marmore

Reuters / 2010年 6月 5日 星期六
Actor Chace Crawford, of the TV series Gossip Girl, after he was arrested in Plano, Texas on possession of marijuana on June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Plano Police Department/Handout
Close
37 / 40
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate highway. REUTERS/Vermont State Police/Handout

Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was armore

Reuters / 2009年 1月 1日 星期四
Hollywood actor Matt Dillon is pictured in this undated police mug photo. Dillon, on December 30, 2008, was arrested and charged with driving at an excessive speed after police clocked him traveling at 106 miles per hour on a Vermont interstate highway. REUTERS/Vermont State Police/Handout
Close
38 / 40
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department

Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuanamore

Reuters / 2012年 9月 21日 星期五
Singer Fiona Apple following her arrest by border patrol authorities who allegedly found hashish and marijuana on her tour bus in Texas, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department
Close
39 / 40
Actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill in 2009. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed after missing several court dates related to a charge that theymore

Reuters / 2010年 4月 28日 星期三
Actor Randy Quaid and his wife Evi were jailed after missing several court dates related to a charge that they failed to pay a California hotel bill in 2009. REUTERS/Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office/Handout
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

下一个

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

2017年 7月 6日
Chanel's Parisian dreams

Chanel's Parisian dreams

Karl Lagerfeld goes back to basics, presenting Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower inside the Grand Palais.

2017年 7月 4日
Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

2017年 6月 27日
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

2017年 6月 13日

精选图集

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Botswana's race of one

Botswana's race of one

Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes at the World Athletics Championships.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐