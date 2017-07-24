Best of Comic-Con
Taking a break from her hot costume as Disney's villainous giant crab Tamatoa from the movie "Moana", Sabrina more
A costumed attendee poses during the final day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Peter Capaldi says good-bye as Dr. Who to fans during the Hall H event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A costumed attendee poses during the final day of Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Jason Momoa at a panel for "Justice League". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee asks a question at a panel for "Justice League". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Sigourney Weaver and Elodie Yung pose at an event for "The Defenders". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee poses for a picture outside Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person wears a costume during the 2017 Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee in costume checks his phone. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Andre Rhoden, dressed as the Hobgoblin, takes the children to lunch on the floor at Comic-Con. REUTERS/Mike Blmore
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast members Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux hold their respective characters of Koko and Garmadon at an event more
David Schoelen (L) is helped with his Demogorgon costume by Paul Baum, dressed like the character of Eleven, bmore
Brian Scarrah wears his mask as he arrives via street car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee in costume as the Silver Surfer character carries his phone in the back of his swim suit. REUTERS/more
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
下一个
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi
Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Paris Haute Couture
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.