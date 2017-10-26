Celebrity style: Grace Jones
Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami"more
Grace Jones arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, Ocmore
Grace Jones performs during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Swimore
Grace Jones performs during Byblos International Festival in the ancient city of Byblos, north of Beirut, Lebamore
Grace Jones performs with a hula hoop during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in Londmore
Grace Jones performs during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Swimore
Grace Jones performs beside the Swiss federal usher during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress at tmore
Grace Jones performs during the final day of the Tobago Jazz Experience in Lowlands, Trinidad and Tobago Aprilmore
Grace Jones performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin
Grace Jones performs during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Swimore
Grace Jones in the stands at Wimbledon in London, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Grace Jones performs during her concert in Berlin, Germany March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Grace Jones displays a hat by Ireland's Philip Treacy during his show on the first day of London Fashion Week more
Grace Jones walks in the grounds of Wimbledon in London, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Grace Jones displays an outfit by Philip Treacy's collection during Rome's Spanish Steps fashion gala in Italymore
Grace Jones arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 event in Antibes during the 63rd Cannes Film Festivalmore
Grace Jones presents a creation from the XULY.Bet 2009 African Fashion Collective collection during New York Fmore
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti performs with Grace Jones during the 'Pavarotti and Friends ' concert in Modenmore
Grace Jones, wearing a hooded cloak, bends backwards for photographers during arrivals with guests of Chopard more
Actress Faye Dunaway hugs Grace Jones during the "Cinema for Peace 2004" gala in Berlin, Germany February 9, 2more
Grace Jones performs live during World Gay Pride concert in Tor di Valle Ippodrome in Rome, Italy July 9, 2000more
Austrian President Thomas Klestil kisses the hand of Grace Jones in the Presidential compartment at the 45th amore
Grace Jones arrives at Dublin's Irish Music Hall of Fame, April 6, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Grace Jones sprawls over the back of a limousine as she shows off a gold hat by Philip Treacy in London, Septemore
