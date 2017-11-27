版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 28日 星期二 04:20 BJT

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 16
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere arrives to crown her. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere arrives to crown her. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere arrives to crown her. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 16
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts after being crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 16
Steve Harvey hosts the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Steve Harvey hosts the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Steve Harvey hosts the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 16
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 16
Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett competes in the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett competes in the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett competes in the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 16
Host Steve Harvey talks with Miss China Roxette Qui after she is selected as the last finalist during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Host Steve Harvey talks with Miss China Roxette Qui after she is selected as the last finalist during the 66thmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Host Steve Harvey talks with Miss China Roxette Qui after she is selected as the last finalist during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 16
The first four finalists are selected during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The first four finalists are selected during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
The first four finalists are selected during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 16
Fergie performs during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Fergie performs during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Fergie performs during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 16
Contestants are shown in swimsuits during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Contestants are shown in swimsuits during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Contestants are shown in swimsuits during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 16
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (L) of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (L) of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (L) of France makes a final walk before the crowning of a new Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 16
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago (C) and Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp as she is selected as one of the final three contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago (C) and Miss Thailand Marimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with Miss Venezuela Keysi Sayago (C) and Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp as she is selected as one of the final three contestants. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 16
First runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Hernandez competes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

First runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Hernandez competes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
First runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Hernandez competes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 16
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 16
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters competes during the 66th Miss Universe pageant. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 16
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Peters is announced as Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Pemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts with first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez as Nel-Peters is announced as Miss Universe. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

下一个

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2017年 11月 25日
Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

2017年 11月 25日
March of the mariachis

March of the mariachis

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.

2017年 11月 23日
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey

President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.

2017年 11月 22日

精选图集

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐