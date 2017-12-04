版本:
2017年 12月 5日 星期二 06:25 BJT

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was winner, February 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was winner, February 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Madonna embraces her son David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, July 11. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 星期三
Madonna embraces her son David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, July 11. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 星期五
Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Director Ruben Ostlund reacts to winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "The Square" at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, May 28. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 5月 29日 星期一
Director Ruben Ostlund reacts to winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "The Square" at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, May 28. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Man is engulfed in flames as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 9月 3日 星期日
The Man is engulfed in flames as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl halftime between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston, February 5. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl halftime between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots in Houston, February 5. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose during a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake: China Girl" during the Cannes Film Festival, May 23. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 星期二
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose during a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake: China Girl" during the Cannes Film Festival, May 23. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Michael Moore poses for a portrait at the site of his one-man Broadway show at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, August 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 8月 19日 星期六
Michael Moore poses for a portrait at the site of his one-man Broadway show at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, August 17. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, Britain, June 4. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, Britain, June 4. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand along a street during the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, March 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series "The Handmaid's Tale" stand along a street during the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, March 11. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Comedian Kathy Griffin cries during a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, June 2. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 星期六
Comedian Kathy Griffin cries during a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, June 2. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, California, May 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, California, May 17. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Casey Affleck reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscar Awards, February 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Casey Affleck reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the Oscar Awards, February 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award show in Los Angeles, June 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 星期五
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award show in Los Angeles, June 8. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, January 26. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 星期四
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, January 26. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 25. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 星期一
Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 25. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, May 17. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival, May 17. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 5. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 星期一
Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 5. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean Goldblum as Livingston is sworn in as a new U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, May 23. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 星期三
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean Goldblum as Livingston is sworn in as a new U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, May 23. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA in Las Vegas, May 14. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA in Las Vegas, May 14. REUTERS/David Becker
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with musician Matthieu Chedid, known as M, as they pose at the photocall for "Visages, villages" (Faces Places) at the Cannes Film Festival, May 19. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Directors JR and Agnes Varda joke with musician Matthieu Chedid, known as M, as they pose at the photocall for "Visages, villages" (Faces Places) at the Cannes Film Festival, May 19. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The cast of Justice League poses for photographers at a photocall in London, November 4. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 11月 4日 星期六
The cast of Justice League poses for photographers at a photocall in London, November 4. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan, May 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards, February 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 星期一
Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25" during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25" during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, May 24. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 星期四
Model Elsa Hosk poses on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, May 24. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, July 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, July 18. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea and attorney Jesse Schaudies react to the verdict being read in Denver Federal Court, August 14. Swift won her trial against a Colorado radio personality after a jury found that the former DJ assaulted and battered the pop star by groping her bare bottom, and awarded her the symbolic $1 in damages she had sought. REUTERS/Jeff Kandyba

Reuters / 2017年 8月 15日 星期二
Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea and attorney Jesse Schaudies react to the verdict being read in Denver Federal Court, August 14. Swift won her trial against a Colorado radio personality after a jury found that the former DJ assaulted and battered the pop star by groping her bare bottom, and awarded her the symbolic $1 in damages she had sought. REUTERS/Jeff Kandyba
Emma Watson has her dress adjusted before she poses for photographers at a media event for the film "Beauty and the Beast" in London, February 23. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Emma Watson has her dress adjusted before she poses for photographers at a media event for the film "Beauty and the Beast" in London, February 23. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 星期一
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland July 22. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland July 22. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kendrick Lamar with his awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, August 27. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 8月 28日 星期一
Kendrick Lamar with his awards at the MTV Video Music Awards, August 27. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Former talk show host and comedian David Letterman arrives for the 2017 Profile in Courage Award ceremony, being given to former President Barack Obama, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, May 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
Former talk show host and comedian David Letterman arrives for the 2017 Profile in Courage Award ceremony, being given to former President Barack Obama, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, May 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actress Viola Davis poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film "Fences" at the Academy Awards, February 26. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Actress Viola Davis poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film "Fences" at the Academy Awards, February 26. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, November 26. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, November 26. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight" during the Academy Awards, February 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 星期一
Producer Jordan Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner "Moonlight" during the Academy Awards, February 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
