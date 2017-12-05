Celebrity breakups of 2017
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
