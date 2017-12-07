版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 12月 8日 星期五 05:35 BJT

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen dismore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 25
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Austrmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 星期一
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 25
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store on the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store on the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 25
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
5 / 25
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, .August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 11日 星期一
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracing magazine covers and walking in high-profile runway shows, poses during a shoot at a studio in New York City, .August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 25
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
7 / 25
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nachmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 25
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, Semore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 星期四
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 25
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 25
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 colmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 14日 星期四
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 25
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 25
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Wemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
13 / 25
A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 星期五
A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
14 / 25
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 25
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 25
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled bymore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 星期一
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by members of the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. Jensen aims to increase visibility and awareness around the LGBTQ community and cancer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 25
Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Septemore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 25
A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britaimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 星期六
A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 7, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 25
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's remore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 25
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 星期二
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 25
A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Itamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 24日 星期日
A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 25
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala homore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 25
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 星期四
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 25
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 17日 星期五
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity breakups of 2017

下一个

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

2017年 12月 5日
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

2017年 11月 21日
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

2017年 11月 21日
American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

2017年 11月 20日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐