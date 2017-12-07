Pictures of the year: Fashion
Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen dismore
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Austrmore
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 more
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcomore
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collmore
Fashion model and former refugee Halima Aden, who is breaking boundaries as the first hijab-wearing model gracmore
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week more
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nachmore
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, Semore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-more
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 colmore
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Mmore
A model presents creations from the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Wemore
A model displays a garment during Paula Knorr's show at London Fashion Week SS18, Britain September 15, 2017. more
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, inmore
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirmore
Vonn Jensen, a non binary transgender person, presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled bymore
Models display creations from the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Septemore
A model is styled before the Fashion East presentation during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britaimore
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women's remore
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a more
A model displays a creation from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Itamore
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala homore
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection duringmore
A model presents a creation from Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benmore
