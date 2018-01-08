Golden Globe Awards
Oprah Winfrey speaks after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Graham Broadbent, producer of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, accepts the award for Best Motion Picmore
Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning thmore
Frances McDormand, wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Three Billboards Outside more
Tommy Wiseau congratulates James Franco after Franco won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musimore
Greta Gerwig, director of Lady Bird, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Paul Drimore
Nicole Kidman celebrates after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Mamore
Saoirse Ronan wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird. Paulmore
Sterling K. Brown winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for This Is Us. Paul Drimore
Presenters Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Gary Oldman, wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for The Darkest Hour. Paul Drinkwatmore
Elizabeth Moss speaks after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama The Handmaid'smore
Seth Meyers hosts. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenter Barbara Streisand. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenter Salma Hayek Pinault. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters Isabelle Huppert and Angelina Jolie. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenter Natalie Portman and Ron Howard. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenter Halle Berry. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters Sharon Stone and J.K. Simmons. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Ewan McGregor winner Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Temore
Helen Mirren, Viola Davis presenters. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters (L-R) Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Darren Criss. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Fatih Akin, director/producer In the Fade, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Foreign Language with actmore
Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, accepts the award for Best Television Series Musimore
Presenters Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Alexander Skarsgaard kisses his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limitmore
Carol Burnett, Jennifer Aniston, presenters. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, presenters. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical formore
Actress Elisabeth Moss and producers Warren Littlefield and Bruce Miller pose with the awards they won for Thmore
Seth Rogen, presenter. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Laura Dern winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motimore
Presenters Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Rachel Brosnahan speaks after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy more
Laura Dern winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motimore
Alison Janney winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for I, Tonymore
Presenters Amy Poelher and Andy Samberg. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Presenters Kate Hudson and Aaron Taylor. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Alexander Skarsgaard holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limitemore
Presenter Octavia Spencer. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC
Martin McDonagh winner Best Screenplay Motion Picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Paul Dmore
Diane Kruger and director/producer Fatih Akin pose with his award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language fmore
Reese Witherspoon holds the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television formore
Lee Unkrich, director of Coco, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Animated. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesymore
Presenters Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington pose with Aziz Ansari backstage with his award for Best Performancmore
Lee Unkrich, Director of Coco accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Animated. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy more
Bruce Miller, producer and writer for The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, accepting the award for Best Television Seriesmore
Sam Rockwell holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for hismore
Presenters Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Allison Janney poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Pictmore
