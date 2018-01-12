Critics Choice Awards
Director Guillermo del Toro holds the award after his film The Shape of Water won for Best Picture. REUTERSmore
Gary Oldman accepts the Best Actor award for Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gal Gadot embraces director Patty Jenkins after Wonder Woman was named Best Action Movie. REUTERS/Mmore
Actress Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for Best Comedy Series for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Rmore
Actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon accept the award for Best Limited Series for HBO's Big Little Limore
Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for HBO's Bimore
Actor and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani kisses co-writer Emily V. Gordon after winning the award for Best Comedy fmore
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonmore
Margot Robbie accepts the award for Best actress in a comedy for I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ewan McGregor accepts the award for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for FX's Fargo. REUTmore
Nicole Kidman accepts the award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her role in HBO'more
Sterling K. Brown accepts the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for NBC's This Is Us. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonmore
Host Olivia Munn speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Olivia Munn makes an on stage toast with actress Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for Hmore
Diane Kruger accepts the award for Best Foreign Film for In The Fade. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Hyland and Nick Jonas present the award for Best Actor In A Movie Made For TV Or Limited Series. REUTEmore
Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. REUTERS/more
Ted Danson accepts the award for Best Actor In A Comedy Series for NBC's The Good Place. REUTERS/Mario Anzumore
Actress Angelina Jolie has her picture taken while attending the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Reese Witherspoon applauds as Rachel Brosnahan wins the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. more
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Rmore
The cast of The Handmaid's Tale poses with their award for Best Drama Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actors Diane Kruger and Joseph Fiennes present the Best Supporting Actor award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Olivia Munn and actor and singer Jay Pharoah perform on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brooklynn Prince poses backstage with her Best Young Actor/Actress award for The Florida Project. REUTERS/Momore
Actor Jim Gaffigan presents the award for Best Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruce Miller accepts the award for best drama alongside actress Elizabeth Moss for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.more
Actress Allison Janney is presented the Mother of the Year Award by show host Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mario Anmore
David Harbour, of Stranger Things, accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. REUTERS/Mario more
Director Jordan Peele accepts the award for Best Sci-Fi Film for Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alexander Skarsgard poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series award for Bimore
下一个
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Air strikes in rebel-held Damascus
The aftermath of recent air strikes in besieged areas of the Syrian capital.
North and South Korea hold rare talks
South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the...
精选图集
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.
Critics Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the Critics Choice red carpet.