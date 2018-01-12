版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 12日 星期五 11:40 BJT

Critics Choice Awards

Director Guillermo del Toro holds the award after his film The Shape of Water won for Best Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gary Oldman accepts the Best Actor award for Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gal Gadot embraces director Patty Jenkins after Wonder Woman was named Best Action Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for Best Comedy Series for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon accept the award for Best Limited Series for HBO's Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for HBO's Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani kisses co-writer Emily V. Gordon after winning the award for Best Comedy for The Big Sick. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Margot Robbie accepts the award for Best actress in a comedy for I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Allison Janney accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ewan McGregor accepts the award for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for FX's Fargo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicole Kidman accepts the award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sterling K. Brown accepts the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for NBC's This Is Us. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Olivia Munn speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Olivia Munn makes an on stage toast with actress Niecy Nash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for HBO's Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Diane Kruger accepts the award for Best Foreign Film for In The Fade. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah Hyland and Nick Jonas present the award for Best Actor In A Movie Made For TV Or Limited Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ted Danson accepts the award for Best Actor In A Comedy Series for NBC's The Good Place. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Angelina Jolie has her picture taken while attending the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Reese Witherspoon applauds as Rachel Brosnahan wins the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale poses with their award for Best Drama Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Actors Diane Kruger and Joseph Fiennes present the Best Supporting Actor award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Olivia Munn and actor and singer Jay Pharoah perform on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brooklynn Prince poses backstage with her Best Young Actor/Actress award for The Florida Project. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Actor Jim Gaffigan presents the award for Best Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruce Miller accepts the award for best drama alongside actress Elizabeth Moss for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Allison Janney is presented the Mother of the Year Award by show host Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

David Harbour, of Stranger Things, accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Jordan Peele accepts the award for Best Sci-Fi Film for Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alexander Skarsgard poses with his Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series award for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

