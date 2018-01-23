Minnie Mouse gets a star
The character of Minnie Mouse poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angmore
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry poses with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star with model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star with singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry speaks next to Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Minnie Mouse poses on her star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry attends the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Heidi Klum attends the unveiling of the star for Minnie Mouse. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
