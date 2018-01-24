版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 1月 24日 星期三 10:10 BJT

Celebrity portraits

Christopher Plummer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Christopher Plummer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 星期二
Christopher Plummer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 46
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 星期二
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 46
Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 星期二
Mark Hamill. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 46
Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 1月 6日 星期六
Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 46
Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 星期一
Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 46
Liam Gallagher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Liam Gallagher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
Liam Gallagher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 46
Noel Gallagher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Noel Gallagher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 11月 21日 星期二
Noel Gallagher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 46
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 23日 星期四
Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 46
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2011年 9月 10日 星期六
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 46
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2009年 5月 23日 星期六
Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 46
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2008年 4月 15日 星期二
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 46
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2008年 9月 11日 星期四
Jeff Goldblum. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 46
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2013年 6月 19日 星期三
John Goodman and Billy Crystal. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 46
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 46
Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 12月 7日 星期一
Adam Driver. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 46
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

Reuters / 2010年 9月 11日 星期六
Robert De Niro. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan
Close
16 / 46
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 46
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2008年 9月 9日 星期二
Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 46
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2012年 2月 4日 星期六
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 46
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 2月 19日 星期三
Sports Illustrated models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 46
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2015年 1月 10日 星期六
J.K. Simmons. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
21 / 46
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2006年 9月 20日 星期三
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 46
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2009年 4月 30日 星期四
Tilda Swinton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 46
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucasmore

Reuters / 2011年 9月 15日 星期四
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 46
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2013年 10月 31日 星期四
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 46
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2012年 12月 7日 星期五
Keira Knightley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 46
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
Hugh Grant. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 46
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Reuters / 2013年 11月 26日 星期二
Forest Whitaker. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Close
28 / 46
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2013年 12月 6日 星期五
Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 46
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2008年 12月 30日 星期二
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 46
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2014年 11月 23日 星期日
Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
31 / 46
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 12月 7日 星期一
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 46
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2013年 9月 26日 星期四
Paris Hilton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 46
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2013年 4月 18日 星期四
Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
34 / 46
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
Jeff Bridges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 46
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2010年 5月 19日 星期三
Russell Brand. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
36 / 46
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2010年 2月 27日 星期六
Matt Damon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
37 / 46
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
38 / 46
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2008年 4月 19日 星期六
Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
39 / 46
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2011年 7月 25日 星期一
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
40 / 46
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2010年 2月 3日 星期三
Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
41 / 46
Hilary Duff. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hilary Duff. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 6月 18日 星期四
Hilary Duff. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
42 / 46
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2008年 2月 6日 星期三
Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
43 / 46
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2010年 7月 28日 星期三
Hugh Hefner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
44 / 46
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2012年 12月 17日 星期一
Quentin Tarantino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
45 / 46
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2011年 1月 27日 星期四
Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
46 / 46
重播
下一图片集
Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees

下一个

Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards.

2018年 1月 24日
Minnie Mouse gets a star

Minnie Mouse gets a star

Disney character Minnie Mouse is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2018年 1月 23日
Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

2018年 1月 13日
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.

2017年 12月 12日

精选图集

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya

The United Nations calls on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to camps it has built for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees before they can return.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey begins a military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria�s Afrin region, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm Afghan aid office

Gunmen storm an office of the Save the Children aid agency in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐