图片 | 2018年 2月 8日 星期四 01:45 BJT

Black Panther portraits

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills, California. Nyong'o plays Nakia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Cast member Winston Duke who plays M'Baku. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Cast member Letitia Wright who plays Shuri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Director Ryan Coogler. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Cast member Danai Gurira who plays Okoye. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
Cast member Andy Serkis who plays Ulysses Klaue. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2018年 2月 7日 星期三
