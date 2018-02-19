版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 19日 星期一 11:10 BJT

Best of the BAFTAs

Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Natalie Dormer arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Sam Rockwell holds his award for Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Florence Pugh arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Allison Janney arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Saoirse Ronan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Daniel Kaluuya holds his rising star award. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Britain's Prince William and his wife Katherine arrive. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Annette Bening arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKayMcKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Rebecca Ferguson arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Margot Robbie arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Cressida Bonas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Martin McDonagh, Peter Czernin, Sam Rockwell and Graham Broadbent, pose with Frances McDormand, as they hold their trophies for Best Film for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Octavia Spencer arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Helen Bonham Carter arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
A group of protesters demonstrate on the red carpet. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Letitia Wright arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Orlando Bloom arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Presenter Bryan Cranston poses for pictures. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein arrive. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Sir Patrick Stewart arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Kristin Scott Thomas arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
Hofit Golan arrives. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2018年 2月 19日 星期一
