版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 22日 星期四 03:25 BJT

Brit Awards red carpet

Dua Lipa arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Dua Lipa arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Dua Lipa arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
1 / 29
Maya Jama. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Maya Jama. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Maya Jama. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
2 / 29
Myleene Klass. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Myleene Klass. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Myleene Klass. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
3 / 29
Holly Willoughby. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Holly Willoughby. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Holly Willoughby. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
4 / 29
Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
5 / 29
Jorja Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Jorja Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Jorja Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
6 / 29
Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
7 / 29
Anna Friel. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Anna Friel. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Anna Friel. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
8 / 29
Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
9 / 29
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
10 / 29
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
11 / 29
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
12 / 29
Little Mix. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Little Mix. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Little Mix. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
13 / 29
Stormzy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Stormzy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Stormzy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
14 / 29
Caroline Flack. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Caroline Flack. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Caroline Flack. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
15 / 29
Paloma Faith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Paloma Faith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Paloma Faith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
16 / 29
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
17 / 29
Gemma Atkinson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Gemma Atkinson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Gemma Atkinson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
18 / 29
Anne Marie. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Anne Marie. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Anne Marie. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
19 / 29
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sam Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
20 / 29
Rag N Bone Man. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Rag N Bone Man. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Rag N Bone Man. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
21 / 29
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
22 / 29
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Luke Evans. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
23 / 29
Professor Green. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Professor Green. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Professor Green. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
24 / 29
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
25 / 29
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
26 / 29
Olly Murs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Olly Murs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Olly Murs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
27 / 29
Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
28 / 29
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / 2018年 2月 22日 星期四
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
29 / 29
