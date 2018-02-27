版本:
中国
图片 | 2018年 2月 28日 星期三 00:11 BJT

Making an Oscar

Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner Technology to be electroplated in 24 carat gold in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
An Oscar statuette is seen in a vice at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
An Oscar statuette is cleaned at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
An Oscar statuettes are polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
An Oscar statuette is polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A bronze Oscar statuette sits on a workbench at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Oscar statuettes sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
An Oscar statuette is dipped into a chemical ionized solution of gold cyanide at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
An Oscar statuette hangs during the cleaning process at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Oscar 3-D wax printed statuette molds sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
The Oscar statuette master production mold is seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A finished Oscar statuette sits before being mounted with a base at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A finished Oscar statuette is polished by Stephanie Minor, project coordinator, at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
The a finished Oscar statuette is held with its bronze black plating base mounted at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
A finished Oscar statuette is unwrapped at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
The bronze black plating base of a finished Oscar statuette is seen at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 27日 星期二
