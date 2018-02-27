Making an Oscar
Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner Technology to be...more
An Oscar statuette is seen in a vice at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon...more
An Oscar statuette is cleaned at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Oscar statuettes are polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Oscar statuette is polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bronze Oscar statuette sits on a workbench at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York....more
Oscar statuettes sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Oscar statuette is dipped into a chemical ionized solution of gold cyanide at Epner Technology in Brooklyn....more
An Oscar statuette hangs during the cleaning process at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Oscar 3-D wax printed statuette molds sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York....more
The Oscar statuette master production mold is seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York....more
A finished Oscar statuette sits before being mounted with a base at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York....more
A finished Oscar statuette is polished by Stephanie Minor, project coordinator, at Polich Tallix foundry in...more
The a finished Oscar statuette is held with its bronze black plating base mounted at Polich Tallix foundry in...more
A finished Oscar statuette is unwrapped at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in Walden, New York. ...more
Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York....more
The bronze black plating base of a finished Oscar statuette is seen at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New...more
